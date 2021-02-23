Play "Hey Lol" on TikTok, and You May Be Able to Find a PornHub Fan in Your Life

Play "Hey Lol" on TikTok, and You May Be Able to Find a PornHub Fan in Your LifeBy Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 23 2021, Published 1:11 p.m. ET
If you are one of the millions of TikTok users who suddenly saw videos about the song "Hey Lol" by Khaleel and wondered what the trend was and what it even means, you aren't alone. It's one of those trends that started seemingly out of thin air and took over TikTok overnight. It's also one that is way easier to try out yourself if you are so inclined.
What is the TikTok trend using "Hey Lol" by Khaleel?
Essentially, the trend involves playing the song "Hey Lol" by Khaleel and seeing if a person in the same room as you turns their head to look at the sound of the track. If they do, it means they recognize it. And if they recognize it, it might be because, apparently, "Hey Lol" also plays at the end of lots of PornHub videos. So with this particular trend, you also out anyone in your life who might be a secret adult film fan.
For some TikTok users, it means catching younger siblings who have been on "The Hub" as they sometimes call it. Yes, that's a thing among middle-schoolers at the moment and if you're uncomfortable with that knowledge, it's totally OK. But if you, too, want to do the "Hey Lol" trend to catch a PornHub watcher in your life, it's super easy.
All you have to do is find the audio clip of Khaleel's song on TikTok, which can be done by searching for it in the search bar and then clicking 'use this sound.' Then, you have the song as the backdrop to your video. In your video's frame, be sure to include the person who you hope to "catch" with the audio. Then, record their reaction. If their head whips toward you at the sound of the song, then you may have found a PornHub fan.
How did the "Hey Lol" trend start?
YouTuber David Dobrik actually started the trend on his TikTok account. He did it by featuring his younger brother in the background. Then, he played the "Hey Lol" song and laughed as his brother turned at the sound to see what David was watching. Does this mean his brother is a confirmed PornHub visitor? Maybe, maybe not. But it's how the trend was born.
The "Hey Lol" trend is one of the more harmless ones, though.
Let's face it — TikTok is full of people on the internet who don't have common sense. This becomes abundantly clear in various trends and challenges that so many users seem to do regardless of the potential hazards or consequences. Case in point — the time users started using nail files on their teeth to reshape their smiles.
Or, there was that trend where one user convinced everyone it would be cool to pee your pants on-camera, and so the short-lived but very real "PeeYourPantsChallenge" hashtag was born. Maybe it wasn't a dangerous one, but definitely socially unacceptable.
As long as TikTok is around, however, you can pretty much bet on users coming up with absurd trends.