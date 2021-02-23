Play "Hey Lol" on TikTok, and You May Be Able to Find a PornHub Fan in Your Life

Let's face it — TikTok is full of people on the internet who don't have common sense. This becomes abundantly clear in various trends and challenges that so many users seem to do regardless of the potential hazards or consequences. Case in point — the time users started using nail files on their teeth to reshape their smiles.

HAHAHAHAHA testing to see if my little brother knows this sound !!!!

Or, there was that trend where one user convinced everyone it would be cool to pee your pants on-camera, and so the short-lived but very real "PeeYourPantsChallenge" hashtag was born. Maybe it wasn't a dangerous one, but definitely socially unacceptable.

As long as TikTok is around, however, you can pretty much bet on users coming up with absurd trends.