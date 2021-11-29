Mel Brooks's Children Have All Followed in His Footsteps

Mel's only daughter is his oldest child, Stephanie Brooks. Born in 1956, she once acted in a 1999 film called Human Traffic.

Stephanie's brother, Nicky, was born one year after her. Although he has also acted, Nicky has more credits to his name as a producer. Currently, his short, The Book. Vol. 1., Aswang is being filmed. Nicky is the consulting producer on the project.