Melania Trump's Absence From Bettina Anderson's Bridal Shower Sparks Fresh Rumors Melania Trump was also a no show in Tiffany Trump's baby shower. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 15 2026, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Amazon MGM Studios Melania Trump's abscence has been noted.

There has been growing speculation about Melania Trump and the President’s personal life. Claims that she does not primarily reside in the White House have surfaced, though none have been definitively proven. The couple’s relationship continues to draw attention, with many noting a perceived distance between them. However, Melania Trump has consistently appeared alongside the President in her official role whenever required, giving supporters grounds to push back against ongoing criticism about their relationship.

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Source: Mega Melania Trump walking to the podium for her Epstein press conference.

However, fresh questions have emerged after Melania Trump was notably absent from a key Trump family event, fueling renewed speculation about her relationship with Donald Trump.

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Melania Trump Was Not Present At Bettina Anderson’s Bridal Shower

Bettina Anderson is the third partner of Donald Trump Jr., and with the couple now engaged and reportedly planning a White House wedding, a bridal shower was expected. However, Melania Trump’s absence from the event has raised eyebrows. There have also been reports suggesting tensions between her and members of the Trump family, particularly Ivanka Trump.

Source: Instagram/@bettina_anderson Bettina Anderson at an event for Hamilton Jewelers.

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Melania Trump was also absent from Tiffany Trump’s baby shower. The President himself did not show up to the baby shower either. Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second wife, the mother of Tiffany Trump, took the time out to come to Anderson’s bridal shower, as reported by People.

The First Lady has largely stayed away from events involving the extended Trump family that are not tied to official duties. These absences, along with Melania Trump’s unexpected statement distancing herself from Jeffrey Epstein, have fueled speculation about what may be happening behind the scenes between her and Donald Trump—especially as reports suggest he was not aware of her remarks.

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Melania Trump’s Address about Epstein Has Received Widespread Criticism

In a surprise address about her relationship, or lack thereof, with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Melania Trump called for victims to testify before Congress to shed light on his crimes. However, the suggestion has drawn widespread criticism, with many arguing that it places the burden on survivors. Critics say that instead of empowering victims, her remarks risk doing more harm than good.

This is gobsmacking. Not only did Melania Trump suddenly decide to give a televised address about Jeffrey Epstein, she's calling on Congress to "act," because Epstein was "not alone." So she just threw a giant stick of political dynamite on the issue her husband despises! pic.twitter.com/DUi2qAupoZ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 9, 2026 Source: @mtracey An X user, talking about why Melania's address might hurt Trump.