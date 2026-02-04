Melinda Gates Practically Glowing as She Steps out in Public with New(ish) Beau Melinda had panic attacks before the end of her marriage, but these days she seems serene. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 4 2026, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being at the center of a very public marriage is only exceeded in difficulty by being at the center of a very public divorce, as Bill Gates and Melinda Gates discovered when their 27-year marriage came to an end in 2021. After decades together, countless philanthropic efforts, and three children, they were suddenly setting off on two very different adventures.

2026 was a year of major headlines for Melinda's ex, and not all of them flattering. So when she was seen stepping out in the public eye with the guy she's dating, fans were thrilled to see a smile on her face. Here's what we know about her dating life as she navigates some tough issues with her very powerful ex-husband.

Is Melinda Gates dating again after divorcing Bill Gates?

Melinda appears to be dating again, and his name is Philip Vaughn. The duo first sparked rumors of romance when they were photographed together in New York City in 2024, and the whirlwind didn't stop there. In October 2025, they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at The Albies, which is an annual awards event hosted by George and Amal Clooney's Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Every time Melinda and Philip are seen together in public, she appears to be glowing with happiness. It's a stark contrast to the way she described her difficult divorce from Bill. In 2025, Melinda released a memoir about her marriage, saying, "It was important for me to be real. Hopefully, it might be helpful to someone else" (excerpts via InStyle).

By 2019, her ex-husband Bill was embroiled in the Epstein files and all its attendant horrors after his name was loosely connected to Epstein and others. Melinda began experiencing panic attacks, and knew she was in a state where she'd have to soon start making decisions for her life alone. Although Bill has expressed regret about the divorce, Melinda seems to believe it was one of the best decisions she has ever made. And given the way she glows around Philip, that's a measurable statement.

Here's what we know about Philip Vaughn.

But what do we know about her new beau? According to People, Philip is the founder and chairman of craft beer delivery company Tavour. And he says that he worked for Microsoft between 1999 and 2008, drawing a sweet connection between Melinda and her new beau.

In early 2025, Melinda confirmed to the press that she was in a new relationship, which she called "pretty great" at the time. When asked about her new boyfriend and whether she was in a relationship, Melinda confirmed, “I am, yes." She smiled and added that she is "very, very happy" with the man who would later be confirmed as Philip.

