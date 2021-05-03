You'll Never Guess the Crazy Clause in Bill and Melinda Gates' Prenup

Everyone expected COVID-19 to rock relationships, but no one expected the 27-year marriage between Bill and Melinda Gates to ever take a turn for the worse just two years after fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos' divorce. Bill and Melinda Gates have spent the last 27 years focusing on their family as well as on their foundation. Now, one of the world's wealthiest couples is getting a divorce.

Divorce can already be messy for your average Joe, but when it comes to Bill and Melinda, we can’t even imagine the legal mess that they’ll be wrapped up in due to their billions of dollars of assets. For many couples, it takes years to file and finalize a divorce, even with a prenup.

When people get married, they hope it will stick, so there are often misgivings about signing a prenup. But given the Gates’ net worth, the lack of any written prenup will make their divorce very challenging.