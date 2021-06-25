Melissa Coates, Former WWE Superstar, Passed Away at Just 50 Years Old

Although Melissa unexpectedly and tragically died at only 50, the cause of her death hasn't been confirmed by her family or local coroners yet. What we do know is that the former WWE star dealt with a slew of recent medical issues, resulting in her left leg being amputated at one point.

A GoFundMe page was created for her in November 2020, with a description explaining that Melissa had to have her leg amputated due to the fact that "arteries supplying blood to her left lower leg were completely obstructed by blood clots."

It is unknown whether that complication contributed to her eventual passing.