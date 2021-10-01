'DCC: Making the Team': Melissa Rycroft-Strickland Says It Would be "Cool" to See Daughter in a Uniform (EXCLUSIVE)

While many viewers were first introduced to Melissa Rycroft-Strickland when she won Season 13 of The Bachelor or when she competed on two seasons of Dancing with the Stars, her first stint on reality TV was as one of the hopefuls on Season 1 of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

The Dallas native was a member on the squad from 2006 until 2008, and she's appearing on Season 16 of the CMT reality series as a mentor.