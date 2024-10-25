Home > Human Interest > The Menendez Brothers Erik's Daughter Says She Is Happy but Disappointed Over the Menendez Brothers' Resentencing "I firmly believe my father deserves to come home now, and I'm holding onto hope that the resentencing judge will agree ..." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 25 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@seterikmenendezfree

The needle has moved a bit further toward freedom for Erik and Lyle Menendez after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced he is recommending the brothers be resentenced. In 2023 a habeas corpus petition was filed on behalf of Erik and Lyle after new evidence was discovered that could have changed the outcome of their original trial. In light of that, Gascón's office reviewed the new evidence as well as the Menendez brothers' prison file.

Gascón said his decision relied heavily on his belief that while what they did was wrong, there were definitely signs of dysfunction and abuse in the family. He also stated that Erik and Lyle are exemplary prisoners, who have used their time bettering themselves and helping others to do the same. The Menendez family's reaction to the resentencing can best be described as cautiously optimistic. Here's what we know.

The Menendez family's reaction to the resentencing is complicated.

Both Erik and Lyle have social media profiles run by their respective spouses. Rebecca Sneed is the administrator for the Lyle Menendez Facebook page, and provides a subscription option for those who are interested in audio recordings from Lyle as well as limited email access and Q&A sessions with fellow members. Tammi Menendez, Erik's wife, runs a Discord page for her husband. There is also a subscribers-only option that gives you more insight into how Erik is doing.

It's possible that Erik and Lyle, as well as their wives, offered up their opinions about the resentencing but they could be behind paywalls. We wouldn't be surprised if they were cautioned against saying anything publicly as it could affect the outcome. In the meantime, Erik's daughter Talia posted a few thoughts to her Instagram Stories. Essentially, Talia asks everyone to please be kind and respectful at this time.

While Talia is encouraged by Gascón's decision, she admitted to being disappointed by the fact that he "stopped short of formally recommending [Erik Menendez's] release." She went on to say, "I firmly believe my father deserves to come home now, and I'm holding onto hope that the resentencing judge will agree when making the resentencing decision." Talia added that her family spent hours talking and exchanging stories about the brothers, which served to "strengthen the bond they all share."

Erik and Lyle's cousin, Anamarie Baralt, spoke at the press conference immediately following Gascón's announcement. José Menendez's niece applauded what she described as Gascón's bravery, and said it "reflects the truth that was hidden for so long and I am grateful for his leadership in making this choice."