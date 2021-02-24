'Tough as Nails' Contestant Merryl Tengesdal Is the Only Black Female U-2 Pilot

While the U.S. Air Force icon continues to push and motivate herself throughout all aspects of her life, her family is doing the same thing. In particular, her husband is studying to earn his doctorate degree.

After being honored by her alma mater for her exemplary career with the Distinguished Alumni award in 2013 and an honorary Doctor of Engineering degree, she joked about her achieving the honor before her husband.

“I was blown away when I found out,” she said. “I am very humbled. My husband is pursuing his doctorate, and we joke that I earned my doctorate before he did. He is very proud and has been very supportive.”

And while Merryl has been open about how supportive her husband is, we've only seen snapshots of her children on her Instagram page. They may be a couple that prefers to not post each other on social media, but it's great to know that Merryl has him in her corner.