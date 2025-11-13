Geoff Fox's Wife Told Fans Their Support Kept Him Going — Details on His Cause of Death "Geoff was a part of all of our lives and he will be missed." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 13 2025, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Geoff Fox

On Sept. 13, 2025, meteorologist Geoff Fox shared a heartbreaking post to Facebook. At the time, he weighed 130 pounds, which isn't much for someone who stood at 5'9". "There are times I’m too weak to stand," he wrote. "It’s the kind of thing you can’t imagine until you’re there yourself." Geoff made the difficult decision to enter hospice care. "I am in no rush to die," he assured everyone, while being very clear about what hospice actually means.

He made this decision with the help of his wife, Helaine. The two had been married for nearly 42 years. "With hospice, I’m given the opportunity to stay just drugged enough to avoid the worst," explained Geoff. "And a guarantee I can die at home." Almost exactly two months later, Helaine revealed her husband died. Here's what we know about Geoff's cause of death.

Meteorologist Geoff Fox's wife shared news of his death to Facebook.

Geoff died on Nov. 11, 2025. The following day, Helaine shared the news on his Facebook page. He died in his sleep. "All the thoughts, prayers, and memories you posted kept Geoff going these past few months," she wrote. "He really was grateful for the connection he shared with all of you." Although he was a public figure, Geoff asked that he be "cremated without fanfare," a wish Helaine promised to keep.

More than 6,000 people commented on Helaine's post. It has been shared nearly 1,000 times. Thousands of people expressed their sadness and sent condolences as well as thoughts and prayers to Geoff's grieving wife and family. "Geoff was a part of all of our lives, and he will be missed," wrote one person. Numerous people said they have been following Geoff and his career for a long time. Helaine promised to try to respond to every post, but he was clearly too beloved for her to do so.

Here's what we know about Geoff's cause of death.

In September 2016, Geoff wrote on his since-deactivated blog that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, reported Patch. The diagnosis came on the heels of digestion issues Geoff had been dealing with for several months. "At the moment the cancer in my pancreas is contained within the mass," he wrote. "It doesn’t look like it’s spread. These are good signs, but pancreatic cancer is relentless and long term survival isn’t common."

He underwent a Whipple procedure on Sept. 8 of that year. According to the Mayo Clinic, this is a complex surgery that involves " removing the head of the pancreas, the first part of the small intestine, the gallbladder and the bile duct." Following surgery, Geoff received chemotherapy and radiation.

In a follow-up post to the Facebook update about hospice care, Geoff revealed that he had been under palliative care for the past few years, which was geared towards keeping him comfortable versus treating the cancer. Unfortunately, after being treated for pancreatic cancer for nearly a decade, Geoff's body had grown too weak. Two months before he died, PET scans revealed cancerous growths on his liver, lungs, and pancreas.