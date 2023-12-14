Home > Entertainment Camden Toy Has Died at Age 68 After a Private Battle With Cancer Camden Toy from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' has died at age 68. What was his cause of death? Details ahead about the actor's life and death. By Melissa Willets Dec. 14 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Actor Camden Toy was best known for his spine-chilling roles on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

On Dec. 11, 2023, he died at age 68 after a private battle with cancer.

His partner disclosed the cause of Camden's death, and fans are reacting on social media upon hearing the news.

You may know actor Camden Toy from playing villainous monsters on popular shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. His Hollywood career stretches back for decades, but now, sadly, Camden has passed away.

Fans were shocked to hear of the actor's untimely passing on Dec. 11, 2023. What was the 68-year-old's cause of death? Camden's partner provided some answers. Details are ahead.

What was Camden's Toy's cause of death?

As reported by People, Camden, who launched his career circa 1993, died of pancreatic cancer following what his partner Bethany Henderson described as him enduring "months of suffering mysterious pain."

According to Bethany, the actor received a diagnosis in February 2022. Before his death, Camden's health took a downward turn quickly. "His condition has worsened greatly over the past two months and tremendously over the past few days," his partner said in a Facebook post dated Dec. 8, 2023, going on to heartbreakingly share that they'd hoped he would get better — but alas, that was not to be.

"Unfortunately, it looks like we've reached the end of the road with the doctor's treatments," Bethany said in her post. She also acknowledged that her "love" had decided not to share his illness publicly, so "this may be new and shocking news to many of his fans."

Adendum, Facebot algorithm has decided Camden has passed already tho he has not yet and I'm sure he would love to hear... Posted by Bea Henderson on Thursday, December 7, 2023

On Dec. 13, a press release confirmed that indeed, Camden had passed two days prior. Doug Jones, who was Camden's best friend, shared some insight into the man behind the monster makeup, saying, "To know Camden Toy was to love Camden Toy. We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous looking 'Gentlemen,' but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for 24 years."

He continued, "It's rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God's peace."

Camden Toy's friends and fans are paying tribute to his life on social media.

James C. Leary, another one of the actor's many friends and colleagues who have nothing but wonderful things to say about him, took to Twitter to share in part, "The world lost a delightfully maniacal, abundantly kind, and overwhelmingly generous soul last night."

I’m not ready for this. I never will be. @Camden_Toy, you have been such a bright spot in my life. Your kindness, your beautiful soul, and the smiles you always put on my face. I will spend forever cherishing the memories I made in your company. You are truly unforgettable. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/sVd0YNxBgf — Emma Baldwin (@emmalineb94) December 8, 2023

From reporters to fans and fellow actors, scrolling through Twitter is proof enough that Camden was admired and respected within his industry, kind to supporters, and a joy to even be around.