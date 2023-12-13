Home > Entertainment Beloved Actor Andre Braugher Is Dead at Just 61 Following a Brief Illness Andre Braugher's death has shocked TV fans all over the world, and left many wondering what the 61-year-old actor's cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Dec. 13 2023, Updated 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

TV fans of all stripes are in mourning following the news that Andre Braugher, who had been acting in the medium for decades, had died at the age of 61. Andre, who was best known for playing police officers on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, was beloved both by his colleagues and by the many fans who came to know him over the years.

Andre's death at such a relatively young age left many people shocked. Following the announcement that he had died, many wanted to learn more about what had caused his death.

What was Andre Braugher's cause of death?

Andre's official cause of death hasn't been announced, but his publicist confirmed that he had died on Dec. 11, 2023, following a "brief illness." The nature of that illness remains unclear, and it's unclear whether more details about the nature of his death will be released in the future. Even as speculation about Andre's cause of death continues, though, many are paying tribute to the remarkable body of work he left behind.

Fans and colleagues are remembering Andre Braugher's many achievements.

Andre got his big break on Homicide: Life on the Streets, where he played Detective Frank Pembleton and was awarded an Emmy for his work in 1998. After the success of that show, Andre had a long career working in television before capping that career by playing Captain Raymond Holt for eight seasons on the acclaimed and beloved comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Andre, who studied acting at Juliiard, may have been an odd fit, at least on paper, for the world of this broad comedy. In reality, though, it was that sophistication, and Andre's willingness to make fun of it, that made him such a perfect fit for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Andre was nominated for 11 Emmys during his career, and won two, his second coming for the 2006 limited series Thief.

Following the news of his death, many of Andre's former co-stars paid tribute to his legendary body of work. "I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts," Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews wrote on Instagram.