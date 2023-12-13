Home > Television > Brooklyn Nine-Nine Captain Holt's Best 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Moments Will Never Be Forgotten We remember Captain Holt’s best moments in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine after the passing of actor Andre Braugher, who played the captain in the sitcom. By Jamie Lerner Dec. 13 2023, Published 4:44 p.m. ET Source: Fox

News has circulated that Andre Braugher, the actor famous for playing Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among other roles, passed away on Dec. 11, 2023, at just 61 years old. His cause of death has yet to be revealed, but his publicist shared that he died after a “brief illness.” As the world mourns his death, we remember his best Brooklyn Nine-Nine moments.

He played the Captain of the squad, a father figure to many of our favorite characters, especially Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg). At the beginning of the eight-season sitcom, he’s high-strung and “robotic,” but throughout the series, he learns to let loose and get silly. His best moments vary from sentimental, to unexpectedly ridiculous, to some of the most intense and well-acted moments in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

"Captain, is everything okay?" — Season 2, Episode 5

In one of Holt's most iconic scenes, Scully and Hitchcock ask their Captain a simple question: "Is everything okay?" But Holt does not have a simple answer. In fact, because Andre was a trained Julliard and Shakespearean actor, the writers often gave him long, poetic monologues to show off his skills. This moment consists of all the ups and downs, the drama, the rhythm, and the nuance of a classic theater monologue, with some comedy thrown in. It's pure perfection.

When Holt says, "Yas, queen" — Season 5, Episode 1

As Holt and Terry (Terry Crews) fight over who has to ride a motorcycle, Holt simply says, "You think my life matters less because I don't conform to society's heteronormative child-centric ideals?" Terry's appalled that Holt would "play the gay card," to which Holt snaps and says, "Yas, queen."

Holt is "Velvet Thunder" — Season 2, Episode 22

It's still early on in Holt's character arc, but that doesn't stop him from picking the most iconic code name possible: Velvet Thunder. Jake's reaction to his name makes the moment that much better.

How would Holt eat a marshmallow? — Season 4, Episode 7

As Holt gets sillier, he's more open to trying new things, like marshmallows! As the squad makes their best attempt at how Holt would react to a marshmallow, no one expects him to giggle the way he does when he actually eats it. It's so charming and unexpected, we can't help but love him even more.

Holt is just a "human male!" — Season 5, Episode 18

When Holt first uses Twitter (before it was bought by Elon Musk and turned into X), he spells his name in hexadecimal code as his handle. He tries to tweet information about the water main break using abbreviations. However, his account gets deactivated because the app thinks he's a bot! "Why?" Holt says with shock and anger. "I'm a human! I'm a human male!"

Holt and Rosa share a sweet moment — Season 3, Episode 6

Both Holt and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) are known for their lack of emotion, both a strength and a weakness. But when Rosa goes through a difficult breakup, they both get just a little vulnerable. "Thank you for acknowledging my feelings," they tell each other in an unexpected, but sweet, moment.

Holt and Cheddar's heist — Season 5, Episode 4

Holt and Cheddar become inseparable, and there's nothing better than a grown man's love for his corgi. When Holt taps Cheddar to steal the championship belt, Holt realizes that someone has actually stolen Cheddar! He calls a look-alike corgi "this b----" with all the sass in the world.

Holt and Terry dance to distract Amy — Season 7, Episode 13

Amy (Melissa Fumero) needs a distraction when she's giving birth, so Terry and Holt provide the perfect one! They perform an *odd* dance for her through the one-way mirror, and it's an image that will be burned in our heads forever.

Holt says Jake is like a son to him — Season 8, Episode 10