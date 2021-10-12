The 'Metroid Dread' Ending Still Leaves Many Questions

Unfortunately, there is not a secret ending for Metroid Dread, though many had hoped there would be. The conclusion of the title brings the decades-long arc to a pretty satisfactory ending, leading many to wonder where the franchise may go from here (and leaving hopes for a secret ending).

That being said, if players wish to unlock all of the gallery items, they will need to complete the game more than once in different modes.

There are seven different art gallery items players can unlock: