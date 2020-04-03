These Are the Lawyers Releasing Prisoners With Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

My soul sister. Together we pick locks to human cages. We have gracefully handed several life sentences back to the federal government...literally hundreds and hundreds of years. She hears my silent struggles and pours into my spirit in more ways than she will ever know. We are coming out of the shadows this year sis! No more shying away from our magic in all of its melanin glory. I will always have your back MiAngel Cody!!✊🏽 Breaking chains all 2019. 🖤 @thedecarcerationcollective @buriedaliveproject