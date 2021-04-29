Famed Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins Died at 90 Years Old

Born on Oct. 31, 1930, in Rome, Michael was the son of a career U.S. military officer and thus experienced most of his childhood overseas. The astronaut had an older brother named James Lawton Collins Jr. as well as two older sisters named Virginia and Agnes.

Although his siblings died long before he did, the family name was eventually carried on by Michael's three children, Kate, Ann, and Michael Jr., who went on to have their own children.