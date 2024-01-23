Home > Television > Reality TV > Cartel Crew Michael Corleone Blanco's Wife Also Comes From a Cartel Family — Let's Meet Marie Blanco Michael Corleone Blanco is the son of drug lord Griselda Blanco. It makes sense that his wife would also have cartel ties. Let's get to know her. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 23 2024, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lil_mis.monroe Michael Corleone Blanco and his wife Marie Blanco

As the son of Griselda Blanco, a woman who became Miami's most prolific cocaine dealer in the late 1970s, Michael Corleone Blanco is no stranger to what it means to be committed to one's family. His father, Dario Sepulveda, was also a drug dealer who died in front of Michael when he was only 5 years-old. Many believe Michael's own mother orchestrated his death. When it comes to blood ties and those he loves, Michael doesn't take these things lightly.

In 2019 Cartel Crew premiered on VH1 and with it, viewers were given access to the children of high-powered criminals. Michael and his then-girlfriend Marie Ramirez De Arellano were part of the cast. Despite fiercely loving the people who raised them, Michael and Marie were trying to distance themselves from their families' sins. The show ended after three seasons but Michael and Marie are now married. Let's get to know Michael Corleone Blanco's wife a bit better.

Michael Corleone Blanco's wife knows what family means.

According to Marie's bio on VH1's Cartel Crew landing page, Marie's father was in the cartel but he somehow managed to keep his business dealings separate from his personal life. He was repeatedly in and out of prison until he finally extricated himself from the cartel. Unfortunately he also abandoned Marie who didn't exactly marry a guy just like her dad, just adjacent.

In 2022, Michael and Marie were doing press for Cartel Crew when they spoke with Lori Rosales for Sidewalks Entertainment. Lori asked what we're all wondering: what were their childhoods like? "We lived a normal life here, in Miami," Marie told Lori. Her father usually suceeded in shielding her family from his wrongdoings, but that all came to a screeching halt "when the law caught up."

Marie Blanco has a legal background.

In November 2023, Marie was asked to be a guest celebrity judge at the 2nd Annual Women's Canna Awards which recognizes the work women are doing in the cannabis industry. In a profile of Marie posted to Instagram by the WCA, we learn that she did indeed have a normal upbringing. She was raised in Miami by her first-generation Cuban-American parents. Marie's grandparents were exiles from Cuba. In fact, her grandfather was the "first Cuban immigrant to open a natural sponge factory on the Miami River."

Marie was inspired by her parents' entrepreneurial spirit and enjoyed "working for her parents’ courier company during middle school, performing administrative duties and preparing for future job opportunities." After brief foray into the sky as a flight attendant, Marie enrolled in a private college in Miami where she earned her associate's degree in paralegal studies all while working as a legal assistant. Life sure is funny sometimes.