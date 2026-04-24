All About Michael Jackson's Relationship With His Longtime Bodyguard Bill Bray "What I'm trying simply trying to say is thank you for being a father." By Niko Mann Published April 24 2026, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, want to know more about Bill Bray, the longtime head of his security team, following the premiere of the 2026 film, Michael.

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Michael rose to fame when he was a child as part of the Motown group, The Jackson 5, with his siblings in the 1970s. The group was managed by their father, Joe Jackson, and the family moved from Gary, Ind., to Los Angeles as the group's popularity rose. Bill Bray, a former LAPD officer, began working security for the Jacksons during that time. Bill became close with the family and remained so until his death in 2005, per People.

Source: Instagram Latoya Jackson, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, and Bill Bray on the set of 'Say Say Say.'

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Michael Jackson's bodyguard Bill Bray was also a father figure.

Michael was close to Bill and saw him as a father figure. Bill was the head of his security for 25 years and was one of the "Thriller" singer's closest confidants. Michael's father, Joe, was a notoriously strict parent and manager who had a tricky relationship with his son, and Bill was reportedly closer to Michael than his father was. TMZ shared a letter Michael wrote to Bill back in 1992 that was auctioned in 2019, and it disclosed the close relationship between the two.

"Bill, it's been a long long road we have traveled throughout the years, concert tours, meeting dignitaries, kings and queens," Michael wrote. "Touring around the world twice, making people happy through the gift and love of music. I'm coming of age now and realize the importance of true love. Joseph never ever had time for me; he only saw me as a way for him to make money. And as you know, mother was a perfect mother, but I never was with her."

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Letter from Michael Jackson to Bill Bray: 🥹❤️‍🩹



Bill, It’s been a long, long road. We’ve traveled through the years, touring, meeting authorities, kings, and queens from many countries. We’ve crossed the world many times, bringing happiness to people through the gift and love of… pic.twitter.com/avMrMl1XQ4 — Michael Jackson Friends | Fan Account (@mjfriends_) November 12, 2025

"My childhood was on stage away from mother," he continued. "What I'm trying simply trying to say is thank you for being a father. I don't know what would have happened to me if you were not around. I love you. M.J."

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Sadly, Bill Bray died in 2005, four years before Michael's own death.

A representative for Michael shared his condolences with a statement following the sad news. “Michael is very, very, very saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Bray, who was a longtime friend and mentor to him and very trusted adviser to him,” read the statement. Bill's wife, Gail, said that her husband was once so close with Michael that the singer would jump into Bill's arms after a performance.

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"Michael and Bill were so close, he was like his real father," said Gail. "That's what he called him. There was one time at the beginning when Michael finished a show, he would run and jump in Bill's arms when he got off stage." Bill was with the recording artist for several world tours, including the Bad World Tour, Dangerous World Tour, and the HIStory World Tour, before he retired in 1996.