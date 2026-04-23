What Happened to Lisa Robin Kelly From 'That '70s Show'? Lisa played Laurie Forman on the sitcom before being replaced in Season 6. By Niko Mann Published April 23 2026, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

Fans are curious about what happened to Lisa Robin Kelly, who starred on the sitcom That '70s Show for several seasons before she was replaced in the show's sixth season. The show was about a guy named Eric Forman and his group of young friends who hung out at his home in the suburbs.

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Lisa played Eric Forman's older sister, Laurie Forman, on the show for the first three seasons before she was written off the show, but she returned during the fifth season, per Collider. The sitcom ran for a total of eight seasons, so what happened to Lisa?

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What happened to Lisa Robin Kelly?

Lisa revealed during an interview with ABC News back in 2012 that she had a drinking problem, but that she was working on overcoming it. She'd been arrested for domestic violence for allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend, John Michas, who claimed she had a drug problem. Lisa denied she had a drug problem but admitted to having a drinking problem while adding that she was assaulted by her ex, not the other way around.

Lisa was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after John filed a complaint against her, and she was released after posting $50,000 bail. The actor said she was "roughed up" by John. She was also arrested in 2010 for driving while intoxicated and later pleaded guilty. She also revealed that her drinking was the result of a tragedy. "I had lost a baby," she said. "As a result of that, I lost it. I lost everything, and I was abusing alcohol."

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BornMarch 5, 1970

Southington, Connecticut, U.S.

DiedAugust 15, 2013 (aged 43)

Altadena, California, U.S.



Lisa Robin Kelly was an American actress. She was best known for her role as Laurie Forman on the TV series That '70s Show. pic.twitter.com/x8P40HMeZM — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) March 5, 2023

About her exit from That 70's Show, she said, "I was guilty of the drinking problem, and I ran, and I am not running from this. And I have paid my dues. And if I can make it through this, I can make it through anything." Lisa had been sober for three months at the time of the interview, but sadly, she died just one year later. According to NBC News, she died while at a rehab center in 2013 while seeking treatment. She was 43.

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"Unfortunately, Lisa Robin Kelly passed away last evening," said her agent, Craig Wyckoff. "Lisa had voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility early this week, where she was battling the addiction problems that have plagued her these past few years. I spoke to her on Monday, and she was hopeful and confident, looking forward to putting this part of her life behind her. Last night she lost the battle."

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An autopsy revealed that she died from "multiple drug intoxication," per E! News. She had been arrested earlier the same year for a DUI, which was her second arrest for driving under the influence.