Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's Relationship Timeline From Quiet Start to Baby News A pair of borrowed gloves sparked a romance that went from low-key NYC nights to a wedding and a baby. By Darrell Marrow Published April 23 2026, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The relationship between Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom was quiet at first, and then it became public very fast. Before Nicole, Justin’s most documented high-profile relationships were with stylist Heidi Bivens and then Jennifer Aniston, according to People. Justin dated Heidi for 14 years before their 2011 breakup.

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He later married Jennifer in 2015, and the two divorced in 2018. Even after the split, Justin said Jennifer was “still very dear” to him, which made it clear their breakup did not turn into a scorched-earth Hollywood mess. Nicole, on the other hand, has kept her earlier dating life much more private. Now, the two are an item, and folks are looking into their relationship timeline.

Source: Mega

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Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's relationship timeline was slow and steady.

Justin and Nicole’s story appears to have started in 2022. According to Vogue, a mutual friend, Louisa Jacobson, introduced them at a private party at The Nines in Lower Manhattan. Nicole said Justin offered her his gloves on a freezing New York night. The next morning, he texted her a photo of a ring she had accidentally left inside them. Justin later joked he thought leaving the ring behind was a “move,” while Nicole said he now teases that she “proposed first.”

The exact day they became official has not been publicly nailed down, but the two have known each other for some time. “We were friends for a little while before we started dating and I think that’s actually really nice how it happened," Nicole told TODAY. Publicly, they were first spotted together at a Netflix event in New York in February 2023, and romance rumors picked up in August 2023 when they were photographed kissing during a date night in Manhattan, according to Us Weekly.

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By early 2024, the relationship had become a lot more visible. Justin and Nicole made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2024. They were also photographed together at Nicole’s twin sister’s wedding in late 2023 and later attended Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s wedding together in 2024. Justin also showed up in support of Nicole at the after-party for her Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones.

Source: Mega

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The couple got engaged in August 2024.

Then came the engagement. People confirmed in August 2024 that Justin had proposed in Italy while the pair were there around the Venice Film Festival. In March 2025, they got married in Mexico. Vogue later shared details from their beach wedding at Hotel Esencia in Xpu Há. Nicole said they fell in love with the location during a February 2024 trip and wanted something intimate and relaxed. She also said the full moon during the wedding weekend made the moment feel especially meaningful.