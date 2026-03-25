Is Louis Theroux Related to Justin Theroux? The Truth Behind Their Family Ties The Theroux name sparked questions, but the family link is real and way closer than fans expected. By Darrell Marrow Published March 25 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There’s a new Netflix documentary stirring debate among podcast bros. However, folks are seeing the Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere and wondering whether Louis Theroux is connected to actor Justin Theroux.

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Louis Theroux built his name as one of the most recognizable documentary journalists in British television. According to his website, Louis's career took off after Oxford, when Michael Moore hired him for TV Nation. From there, he created a run of standout documentary projects. Justin, meanwhile, carved out his own lane in film and television. But people cannot ignore the shared last name. The curiosity keeps growing, with many wondering whether the connection is real or just a coincidence.

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Is Louis Theroux related to Justin Theroux?

Yes, they are related, and not in a vague Hollywood way. Louis confirmed it himself. On his Grounded podcast, he identified Justin as his cousin. Their fathers are siblings. Louis is the son of author and travel writer Paul Theroux. According to Britannica, Paul has two sons, Louis and Marcel. Justin’s Britannica profile also confirms that Paul Theroux is his uncle. That makes Louis and Justin first cousins.

Justin built a strong career in Hollywood. The Washington, D.C.-born performer is best known for starring in The Leftovers and for co-writing major studio films including Tropic Thunder and Iron Man 2. he grew up largely with his mother after his parents divorced, dealt with dyslexia as a kid, later studied art and theater at Bennington College, and broke through with roles in projects such as American Psycho, Mulholland Drive, Zoolander, and John Adams.

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Source: Mega

Louis Theroux’s new documentary is causing some commotion.

The renewed attention around Louis’s family ties comes as he promotes Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, a Netflix documentary that premiered on March 11. The film looks at an ideology reshaping and radicalizing young men’s ideas about masculinity and manhood. In his recent interview with People, Louis explains how watching controversial internet personalities sparked the idea.

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“I came to this content via my kids,” Louis said. “I have three boys, and I was like, ‘What are you looking at?’ and it was Andrew Tate.” The documentary follows Louis as he spends time with some of the manosphere’s most controversial figures. He examines how these creators build influence and how their messaging evolves in real time.