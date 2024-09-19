Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Michael Madsen Claims in Divorce Filing That His Wife DeAnna Caused Their Son's Suicide The actor said he's been separated from his wife of 28 years since their son died in January 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 19 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content Warning: This article mentions suicide. Actor Michael Madsen alleged there's much more to the story of his decision to file for divorce from his estranged wife, DeAnna Madsen, after 28 years of marriage.

Though Michael cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his and DeAnna's split, he said in his filing that he blames her for their son's death.

Michael Madsen alleges his wife DeAnna Madsen's contributed to their son's suicide.

In court documents obtained by Distractify, Michael said his reasons for ending his marriage stretch beyond "irreconcilable differences" and that that term doesn't "adequately describe the divorce filing." In a personal statement attached to the Petition, Michael blames DeAnna for causing their son, Hudson, to die by suicide due to her alleged substance abuse issues.

"I have been separated from Respondent [DeAnna] since my son's death by suicide on 1/25/22," Michael wrote in his statement. "I believe Respondent drove him to this by her neglect, drinking, and alcoholism." Michael also said in the docs that he believes his wife "significantly contributed to [his] personal issues."

He has also described their marriage as "co-dependent and toxic" and said her having him "wrongfully arrested" on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in August 2024 was his final straw. "Once the cell bars close on you, it's the final curtain on any marriage or relationship, and mine is no exception," Michael wrote.

Michael and DeAnna married on April 15, 1996. In addition to their deceased son, the couple have two sons, Calvin and Luke, along with Michael's children, Christian and Max, from a previous relationship. DeAnna has yet to address the divorce publicly but told The Hollywood Reporter in August, following her husband's arrest, that their family was requesting "privacy at this time."