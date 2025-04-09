Denver Nuggets Fire Coach Michael Malone — What His Net Worth Looks Like Now Michael Malone's net worth currently stands at an estimated $8 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 9 2025, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Less than two years after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA title, the team has fired general manager Calvin Booth and head coach Michael Malone. These moves are especially shocking, considering we're nearing the end of the 2024-25 regular season.

Parting ways with Michael Malone is incredibly surprising — he is the winningest coach in Nuggets history and guided the team to the postseason six years in a row. Until this week, Michael was the only head coach three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić had played for during his 10-year career. With Malone now out of a job, many questions are surfacing. One of the biggest: What is Michael Malone's net worth?

What is Michael Malone's net worth?

ccording to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Malone's net worth currently stands at an estimated $8 million. That's certainly impressive, wouldn't you agree? In fact, his average annual salary of $12 million ranks him as the fifth highest-paid coach in the entire NBA, a testament to his success and the respect he's earned in the league!

Most, if not all, of Mike Malone's wealth has come from his extensive career as a basketball coach. Over the years, he's built a reputation for being a skilled and effective leader, which has resulted in some pretty lucrative contracts.

Michael Malone Professional basketball coach Net worth: $8 million Michael Malone is a professional basketball coach, most recently serving as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets. Prior to that, he served as head coach of the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2014 and has also been an assistant coach for several teams, including the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors. Birthdate: Sept. 15, 1971 Birthplace: Queens, N.Y. Mother: Maureen Malone (née Olson; 1924-1978) Father: Brendan Malone (1935-2023) Marriages: Jocelyn Malone (m. 1998) Children: Caitlin, Bridget

On top of that, Mike Malone's role in leading the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship has likely added a significant boost to his bank account. Winning such a prestigious title not only brought him further recognition but also most definitely helped lock in a more solid financial future for him.

Why did the Nuggets fire Michael Malone?

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the Denver Nuggets announced they parted ways with Mike Malone. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Nuggets president Josh Kroenke explained that the decision "wasn't taken lightly" — but things hadn't been trending in the right direction for the team.

"What I would say is that, having observed that group over a period of time, there were certain trends that were very worrisome to me at different points in time," Josh shared. He mentioned that these issues were "masked by a few wins here and there," but as the team hit a recent slump, he felt the season would end on a disappointing note. Plus, the owners wanted to avoid an early playoff exit, and they believed a deeper playoff run was possible if they made a change.

Hear from Josh Kroenke, Vice Chairman of KSE, regarding today's news. pic.twitter.com/n1J5QDGttT — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 8, 2025

Although there were whispers of potential changes in the offseason, Josh felt the need to act sooner, even if the timing wasn't ideal. "All that taken into consideration, wanted to try to figure out a way to potentially squeeze as much juice out of the rest of the season as possible," Josh added. "I became comfortable with the thinking of let's try to shake this tree and squeeze as much out of this as we can."