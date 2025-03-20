William Chisholm Takes the Reins as Celtics' New Owner — A Look at His Net Worth William "Bill" Chisholm is the new owner of the Boston Celtics! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 20 2025, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Basketball season is already in full swing, but the action off the court is heating up too. First, we saw megastars like Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis getting traded overnight in some jaw-dropping moves — and now? We're witnessing the biggest sale ever in North American sports history.

In March 2025, William "Bill" Chisholm will take over as the new owner of the Boston Celtics. He's leading a group that's buying the iconic team for a staggering $6.1 billion. So, with that kind of investment, you've got to wonder: What is William Chisholm's net worth? Let's dive in and find out!

What is William Chisholm's net worth?

As of now, William Chisholm's net worth remains unknown to the public. However, based on his high-profile status as an investor and co-founder of Symphony Technology Group (STG), we think it's reasonable to estimate that his net worth falls somewhere in the tens of millions — or even the billions.

In fact, multiple outlets have reported that, as of March 2025, William is believed to have billions of dollars in assets. His private equity firm, STG, reportedly manages around $10 billion in assets. Yeah, that's quite an impressive number!

I don't know much about Bill Chisholm, but the first good news is that he's from Massachusetts, is a lifelong Celtics fan and that FSG didn't buy the team. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 20, 2025 Source: tw

The firm has been instrumental in acquiring and reshaping several major tech companies, including industry giants like McAfee Enterprise and RSA Security. With such a strong portfolio and his leadership role in these high-stakes deals, it's evident that William Chisholm's net worth is not only substantial but also on the rise.

William Chisholm is buying the Boston Celtics for a record $6.1 billion.

On March 20, 2025, news broke that the Boston Celtics' ownership group had agreed to sell the franchise to William "Bill" Chisholm for a record-breaking $6.1 billion. This deal shatters the previous record for the most expensive North American sports franchise sale, surpassing the $6.05 billion valuation of the NFL's Washington Commanders, which was purchased by Josh Harris in 2023.

A Massachusetts native, William Chisholm has always been a Celtics fan, so this purchase is likely a dream come true for him. "This process to buy the team started just under 50 years ago when I had my 7th birthday and attended a game at the old Boston Garden," William told ESPN's Shams Charania. "I was hooked ever since. I've been a rabid fan ever since. I bleed green. I love the Celtics."

Statement from new Celtics owner Bill Chisholm:



Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life



I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston – the role the team plays in the community is… — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) March 20, 2025

Bill continued, "When this opportunity came up, I couldn't pass it up. Wyc has done an incredible job running this franchise. So why would you mess that up? The team is in a great place right now, and I'm very sensitive to that. Wyc, Brad (Stevens), and Joe (Mazzulla) have done amazing jobs and that's all goodness that we want to continue."