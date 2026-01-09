Michael Rapaport’s History of Controversy, From Legal Trouble to 'The Traitors' Every time Michael Rapaport grabs a microphone, the backlash follows — and this chapter is no different. By Darrell Marrow Published Jan. 9 2026, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Comic and actor Michael Rapaport has never really shied away from controversy. He’s built a whole lane off loud opinions, celebrity beefs, and social-media rants. But Michael’s name doesn’t trend because he’s subtle. It trends because he’s polarizing — and over the years, that has meant everything from public feuds to reality-TV blowups.

Michael is an actor, comedian, and longtime podcast personality who leans hard into shock-value commentary and online trash talk. When people push back, he rarely retreats. That approach keeps him relevant, but it also keeps him in the middle of drama.

Michael Rapaport has a very controversial past.

One of the most serious incidents tied to the comedian dates back to the mid-1990s and involves actor Lili Taylor. In 1997, authorities arrested Michael and charged him with aggravated harassment after he allegedly left Lili threatening and abusive voicemail messages that included violent language.

According to E! News, Lili contacted police, and Rapaport later pleaded guilty to a lesser harassment charge. The court ordered him to complete anger-management counseling, and he avoided jail time. The case remains part of his public record and frequently resurfaces when critics point to his aggressive behavior.

Following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, Michael became highly vocal on social media, according to the Portland Mercury. He began posting frequent videos in support of Israel and condemning Hamas, often using confrontational language. However, Michael pushed back, insisting his remarks were explicitly aimed at Hamas, not civilians or Muslims.

That debate spilled into international politics in 2024. Canadian Member of Parliament Heather McPherson publicly called for Rapaport to be denied entry into Canada over his social-media comments about Gaza and Muslims, according to Fox News. McPherson argued the statements could be interpreted as Islamophobic and said allowing him to perform would conflict with Canada’s values of inclusion.

The comedian was pulled into another controversy in 2024 after sharing AI-generated Holocaust imagery. According to TMZ, Michael’s post prompted a public response from the Auschwitz Memorial, which warned against circulating fake, AI-created images falsely presented as real photographs from the Auschwitz concentration camp. The Memorial emphasized that spreading fake images of Auschwitz is harmful and undermines Holocaust education.

Michael Rapaport has joined 'The Traitors.'

Despite the controversies, Michael remains a fixture in pop culture. The actor is now part of The Traitors U.S. Season 4, which dropped its premiere batch on Peacock on Jan. 8. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the series puts its players into a castle in the Scottish Highlands, where they’re secretly divided into “Faithfuls” and hidden “Traitors.”

The Traitors work behind the scenes to eliminate players without being exposed, while the Faithfuls attempt to identify and banish them — all while competing for a shared cash prize.