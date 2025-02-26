Michelle Trachtenberg Was in a Long-Term Romance With Her Agent, Jay Cohen The 'Harriet the Spy' actor was committed to her boyfriend before she died in February 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 26 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The devastating news of actor Michelle Trachtenberg’s death was a gut punch to those who spent decades watching her memorable roles on screen. Michelle was best known for her roles in Harriet The Spy, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Gossip Girl.

Before her untimely passing, the former child star was happily in love and had been for numerous years. Here’s what to know about Michelle’s relationship with her longtime beau, Jay Cohen, who also happened to be her agent.

Source: MEGA

Michelle Trachtenberg dated her talent agent, Jay Cohen, until she died.

Michelle is remembered by her longtime boyfriend and talent agent, Jay Cohen. The couple started dating in 2020, six years after she signed with The Gersh Agency, per Us Weekly. Jay is the company’s Partner and Head of Film Finance and Distribution and, according to the International Film and Finance forum, created the company Cosmic Entertainment, a partnership with Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Kate Hudson.

Michelle sparked rumors that she and Jay were engaged in 2020 after making a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post. The black-and-white photo showed the actor wearing a diamond ring on her left finger and expressing her excitement about getting married. “I picked the right one,” Michelle captioned the image.

Amid the congratulatory comments, she revealed that she was trolling her fans in hopes of getting them out to vote during former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s first presidential race in 2020. “Now that I have your attention,” she added to the post. “I know @joebiden @kamalaharris, and I will be very happy together. #vote.” While Michelle and Jay never married, they were committed to one another for the remainder of her life.

On Valentine’s Day, weeks before she died, the actor shared her love for Jay with a loving post of them wearing zombie makeup at an event. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face,” Michelle wrote. Her heartfelt message came after she shared the same photo of them to commemorate Jay’s birthday in March 2024. In the birthday shout-out, Michelle thanked her partner for “putting up” with her for the last four years. “Happy Birthday to the man who puts up with me,” she said of Jay.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s fans expressed their condolences to Jay on Instagram following her death.

While Jay didn’t immediately respond to the news of Michelle’s death publicly, few could blame him for wanting to process his grief offline. Still, many of the Ice Princess star’s fans sent him healing thoughts after hearing the news of her death. Underneath Jay’s final Instagram post before Michelle died, her fans wrote kind messages and reflected on the actor’s legacy.