Mickey Rourke Still Makes Money but Allegedly Can’t Stop Spending It Sources say he's "rich poor." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 5 2026, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mickey_rourke_

During his heyday, actor Mickey Rourke was considered a Hollywood icon, delivering some pretty notable performances in films like Rumble Fish (1983) and 9½ Weeks (1986). But despite starting his acting career decades ago, Mickey is still very much a part of the industry. He’s appeared in dozens of films since his 1970s breakout, including The Wrestler (2008) and Iron Man 2 (2010), with his most recent projects being Devil’s Play and Jade, both releasing in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Given how active he’s been, you’d think he’s raking in tons of money and enjoying the fruits of his labor. While that may be somewhat true, it came to light at the start of 2026 that Mickey is actually struggling financially, so much so that he reportedly faced eviction from his small California rental home. Here’s what we know about Mickey’s net worth and why a GoFundMe was launched to help him out.

What is Mickey Rourke's net worth?

Mickey Rourke is believed to have a net worth of just $50,000 as of this writing, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s not much for someone with such a long Hollywood track record, but it seems more tied to his spending habits than his ability to make money.

Article continues below advertisement

Philip Andre "Mickey" Rourke Jr. Actor, Former professional boxer Net worth: $50,000 Mickey Rourke is widely known for his acting career, which took off in the ’80s, and he hasn’t stopped since. During a break from acting, he pursued professional boxing in 1991. Birthdate: Sept.16th, 1952 Birthplace: Schenectady, N.Y. Education: Miami Beach Senior High School Marriages: Debra Feuer ​(1981-1989)​, Carré Otis ​(1992-1998)

According to a source who spoke with Daily Mail (per Page Six), Mickey is allegedly living “paycheck to paycheck” and is “rich poor.” While it doesn’t help that “the movies he has been doing don’t pay that much for the life he is used to,” the insider added that “he has outlets to make substantial amounts of money by doing films and reality shows.” The problem, they explained, is that “he spends it so fast that he is at square one right around the time that he starts making money.”

Article continues below advertisement

This helps explain why, at the end of 2025, Mickey was living in a small California rental home in Los Angeles’s Beverly Grove neighborhood, paying $5,200 a month, a lease he signed in March 2025, according to Daily Mail. The rent was later raised to $7,000 a month, but he reportedly wasn’t keeping up with payments, allegedly owing $59,100 in back rent as of late December 2025. A lawsuit was even filed against him to pay the owed money, or he faced eviction.

Article continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe (more on that below) was later launched to help him recoup the funds so he wouldn’t lose his home. While 2025 may not have gone as Mickey expected financially, he remains a Hollywood staple who has contributed to some major films. Year of the Dragon, Heaven’s Gate, Fall Time, Get Carter, War Pigs — these are just a few of the movies we can thank him for bringing to life.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his notable comeback in the 2000s with his Oscar-nominated performance in The Wrestler, as well as appearances in Iron Man 2 and The Expendables, Mickey dabbled in professional boxing in the early ’90s. But that ended up leaving him with several facial injuries, which led to reconstructive surgery and plenty of criticism.

Needless to say, Mickey has had his fair share of ups and downs in Hollywood, from failed romances to mental health struggles, and even being kicked off the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother. Now, it seems his financial issues are taking center stage.

Article continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe was set up for Mickey Rourke to help him avoid eviction at the beginning of 2026.