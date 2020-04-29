This Is What Mike Fourtner Did After Leaving 'Deadliest Catch' in 2016

Deadliest Catch isn't one of the most successful and longest-running reality TV series just because people are obsessed with crab-fishing. I'd imagine that the colorful cast of characters who are extremely passionate about and good at what they do might have something to do with it as well. And while there are tons of different fishermen that have appeared on the program, it's hard to forget the towering Mike Fourtner, who is now no longer a commercial fisherman by trade.

Mike has been a lifelong fisherman. He started at age 9 and the year he graduated high school he went out fishing for both the summer and winter seasons. Towards the end of 1998 going into 1999, Mike went crabbing commercially for the first time. For the next 14-15 years, Mike would be fishing for 10 months out of the year. Of course, he's best known for the time he spent on the deck of the Time Bandit.

Source: Facebook

At 6'6, Mike stood out on the vessel, but his work ethic, fishing knowledge, and proclivity for sometimes being at the butt of the crew's jokes. Longtime viewers of the show will know that folks who work on the Time Bandit are all about pulling gags and pranks on one another. Like the time Mike sustained a cut above his eye that necessitated the use of a butterfly bandage. It wouldn't stick on account of the eyebrow hair, so Andy Hillstrand shaved a bit off of Mike's brow.

Seeing the little bald spot made the crew laugh and when Andy stepped back to take a look, he said, "You look so stupid." Then went back with the buzzer and took the rest clean off, which made folks laugh even more. To "even it out" he took the other eyebrow off and then the crew members would take a Sharpie to Mike's face to give him different expressions.