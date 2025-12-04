"MyPillow Guy" Mike Lindell Has Big Plans for the Future — But What's His Net Worth? He once slung pillows to the masses. Now he's reinventing his image. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 4 2025, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Once upon a time, celebrities were celebrities, and politicians were politicians. These days, the lines are far more blurred. Celebrities not only weigh in on politics with regular consistency, but some of them are quite involved with the administration of President Donald Trump. One of his staunchest supporters is someone you'd probably never expect if you didn't already know. Remember the "MyPillow Guy," aka Mike Lindell?

Gone are the days of slinging pillows to the masses, and here are the days of loudly voicing his political opinions to the world. But what kind of net worth did Lindell gain throughout his years of pillow sales and business ventures? Here's what we know about his net worth, plus a peek at what he has planned for the future.

Source: MEGA

What is the net worth of Mike Lindell, aka "The MyPillow Guy"?

Mike is, of course, most easily recognized for his once well-known brand of pillows called MyPillow. Over the years, he has become more politically involved, offering vocal support for Trump in recent years.

Mike Lindell Businessman, entrepreneur Net worth: $0M Mike Lindell is best known for his venture with the pillow business MyPillow, but has become politically active in recent years as a staunch supporter of Trump. Birthdate: June 21, 1968 Birthplace: Mankato, Minn. Marriages: 2 Children: 4

But even as his fame has increased, his net worth seems to have dropped. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth as of December 2025 appears to be $0, which is down significantly from the estimated height which was around $200-$300 million. This is due in no small part to a massive defamation lawsuit (via AP News).

Source: MEGA

Mike Lindell could be cooking up a run for the Governor of Minnesota.

As one would expect from someone whose career is dream-adjacent, MyPillow's Lindell has some big plans for the future. In fact, he's reportedly considering a run for Governor of Minnesota. He could find himself up against the once wildly popular incumbent, Governor Tim Walz.

Despite Walz's former popularity, Lindell said on his show The Mike Lindell Show, which airs, unsurprisingly, on Lindell TV, "I live here in Minnesota. Everywhere I go, nobody wants Tim Walz."

According to Newsweek, Lindell is nowhere close to making a formal announcement for plans to run yet, and it's not entirely clear whether he will choose to do so. However, he explained that he was doing "due diligence" as he scoped out the landscape and considered his future plans. Lindell then promised "bigger announcements" to come.

He said of his early plans, "Right now we have a voice that could be big enough, where when I do my due diligence—and we're gonna do polling. We're gonna get a couple of different polls to be taken. We're gonna be doing all kinds of due diligence. I'm just checking into all this now" (via Newsweek).

Source: MEGA