Where Is Mike Meginness from Season 10 of 'My 600-lb Life' Now?

Each episode of the TLC docu series My 600-lb Life follows a person who wants to lose a significant amount of weight, and who often seeks medical intervention from Houston-based surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

On the Nov. 24 episode, viewers will see Mike Meginness's weight loss journey play out. After several concussions ended his college football career prematurely, Mike lost his sense of purpose, and he gained hundreds of pounds.