Mike Posner Reflects on the Most Interesting Person He Met on His 2800-Mile Walk Across America (EXCLUSIVE)

When most of us feel motivated, we take a jog around the neighborhood or hop on a Peloton. Mike Posner, on the other hand, took a different route. Oct. 18, 2021 will mark the two-year anniversary of when the “Cooler Than Me” singer completed his 2800-mile walk across America, which was inspired by the deaths of his father and the "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" producer, Avicii.

Not long after crossing the finish line, the entertainer climbed Mt. Everest.