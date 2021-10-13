You'll Never Guess What Mike Posner Has Been up to Since His 2800-Mile Walk Across America (EXCLUSIVE)

More than a decade ago, Mike Posner wrote a song that made us all fall in love. Although Mike began his music career years before the release of “ Cooler Than Me ,” it wasn’t until the release of his debut album when the Michigan-born musician was catapulted into the spotlight.

Later, Mike released three more studio albums and a collection of EPs that earned him a Grammy nomination and an estimated net worth of $8 million. In 2019, after the deaths of his father and good friend, Avicii, Mike took a walk across America that nearly ended his own life.

So where is Mike Posner now? The singer spilled details on what he’s been up to in an exclusive interview with Distractify. Read on to find out what we learned.