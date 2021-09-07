Logo
Home > Entertainment
Avicii and Tereza Kačerová
Source: Getty Images / Instagram

Tereza Kačerová Revealed She and Avicii Were In a Relationship

By

Sep. 7 2021, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Grammy-nominated DJ Avicii (aka Tim Bergling) died by suicide on April 20, 2018, in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The tragedy had a ripple effect on the electronic dance music industry and far beyond, with many grieving his untimely passing.

Avicii was on course to release a new studio album, "Tim." He was in a long-term relationship with model and actress Tereza Kačerová at the time, having already been introduced to her son, Luka.

Article continues below advertisement

"I called you baby angel. Little did I know how soon you would become one," Avicii's girlfriend wrote shortly after his death.

Tereza first shared details about her relationship with Avicii after his passing in April 2018, which drew unexpected controversy. The model and actress posted a heart-felt letter on Instagram.

Luka and Tereza Kačerová
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Dear Tim,'" she wrote, per Daily Mail. "I've spent the last days waiting to wake up, waiting for someone to tell me this is some sick joke, some awful mistake. I think it's finally settling on me now that I will truly never get to see you again."

"I used to tell you that Luka will never remember a life without you," she added. "Now I hope that he will remember his life with you. I'll be there to remind him. I'll show him."

But the letter drew the kind of attention that the model and actress failed to foresee.

By revealing she was in a relationship with Avicii, Tereza ended up attracting doubters and disbelieving fans alongside those genuinely concerned for her well-being at a time fraught with heartbreak and emotional distress.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram

She reportedly returned to Instagram, shunning the trolls who headed to the comment sections to accuse her of trying to make money off of her relationship. The post has since then been deleted.

Article continues below advertisement

"A lot of vultures stepped out of the shadows," Tereza wrote, per Page Six. "You have accused me of 'exposing Tim' to get 'fame and money' while throwing every insult under the sun my way. This is the most horrible time of my life. I'm drowning in all-encompassing sadness."

Tweet about Avicii's girlfriend
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

Avicii's cause of death was suicide.

Renowned for his immensely uplifting, euphoria-inducing, progressive house anthems that became the soundtrack of light-filled summer days and unforgettable life experiences for many, Avicii didn't keep completely quiet about his proximity to darkness.

He quit touring in 2016, citing severe abdominal pain. According to outlets like NME, he long struggled to maintain a healthy work-life balance, spending as many as 16 hours in the studio per session.

He spoke about alcohol abuse with a degree of candidness, admitting that he would use alcohol to boost his confidence.

"I was so nervous," Avicii told GQ in 2013. "I just got into a habit, because you rely on that encouragement and self-confidence you get from alcohol, and then you get dependent on it."

Avicii suffered blood loss after using a broken wine bottle to inflict wounds on himself. He passed away on April 20, 2018.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

TikTok Banning Users Who Spread the "Man With a Beard" Video That Depicts Suicide

Landon Clifford From 'Cam and Fam' Died by Suicide After Struggling With Depression

The Furry Community Claims TikToker @fluffygoosh May Have Committed Suicide

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.