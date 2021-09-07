Tereza Kačerová Revealed She and Avicii Were In a Relationship

Avicii was on course to release a new studio album, "Tim." He was in a long-term relationship with model and actress Tereza Kačerová at the time, having already been introduced to her son, Luka.

Grammy-nominated DJ Avicii (aka Tim Bergling) died by suicide on April 20, 2018, in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The tragedy had a ripple effect on the electronic dance music industry and far beyond, with many grieving his untimely passing.

"I called you baby angel. Little did I know how soon you would become one," Avicii's girlfriend wrote shortly after his death.

Tereza first shared details about her relationship with Avicii after his passing in April 2018, which drew unexpected controversy. The model and actress posted a heart-felt letter on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"Dear Tim,'" she wrote, per Daily Mail. "I've spent the last days waiting to wake up, waiting for someone to tell me this is some sick joke, some awful mistake. I think it's finally settling on me now that I will truly never get to see you again." "I used to tell you that Luka will never remember a life without you," she added. "Now I hope that he will remember his life with you. I'll be there to remind him. I'll show him."

But the letter drew the kind of attention that the model and actress failed to foresee. By revealing she was in a relationship with Avicii, Tereza ended up attracting doubters and disbelieving fans alongside those genuinely concerned for her well-being at a time fraught with heartbreak and emotional distress.

Article continues below advertisement

She reportedly returned to Instagram, shunning the trolls who headed to the comment sections to accuse her of trying to make money off of her relationship. The post has since then been deleted.

Article continues below advertisement

"A lot of vultures stepped out of the shadows," Tereza wrote, per Page Six. "You have accused me of 'exposing Tim' to get 'fame and money' while throwing every insult under the sun my way. This is the most horrible time of my life. I'm drowning in all-encompassing sadness."