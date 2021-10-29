Logo
Mike Trivisonno
Source: Facebook / The Mike Trivisonno Show

Longtime WTAM 1100 Cleveland Radio Host Mike Trivisonno Passed Away at 74 Years Old

By

Oct. 29 2021, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Arguably the most iconic conservative radio talk show host in the Cleveland area of the last few decades, Mike Trivisonno entertained thousands of listeners daily on WTAM 1100 radio. Never afraid to share his opinions, no matter how controversial, Mike built a solid fan following that stuck with him for years. Through his quips about life, funny jokes, and lessons shared, the radio host effectively became the face of his station.

Sadly, Mike passed away on Oct. 28, 2021, at the age of 74. What exactly was his cause of death, and what other details do we know? Keep reading to find out.

Mike Trivisonno
Source: Facebook / The Mike Trivisonno Show
What was Mike Trivisonno's cause of death?

The station shared the news of Mike's death during an afternoon broadcast on Oct. 28, 2021. "Very sad to say that Mike Trivisonno passed away today at the age of 74," Ray Davis, the programming director for the station, said on the air, per Cleveland 19 News. "It’s going to be a very difficult show today."

No cause of death was shared, but Lyndhurst, Ohio police said that Mike was rushed to a nearby hospital after a "medical condition" around noon on Oct. 28, 2021, and died shortly after arriving.

Mike Trivisonno
Source: Facebook / The Mike Trivisonno Show
The station's executive producer, Carmen Angelo, also shared his thoughts about Mike during the live broadcast. "Please grant us some grace as this is the most difficult show that we will ever do," he said.

Mike's coworker, Ray Ratto, also remembered the host. "He was more than that person that would go and turn on the microphone and make you laugh because he was also that person that would teach you about life," added Ray.

Mike began his foray into hosting back in 1986, having started out as an enthusiastic and frequent caller to the radio station. In his early days, he mainly covered sports before he switched over to politics and news topics a few years into his career. Over time, he became known as the go-to conservative voice of the Cleveland area.

Mike is survived by his wife, Tami Trivisonno, as well as his three kids, Michelle, Michael, and Anthony Trivisonno.

