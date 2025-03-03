Oscar Winner Mikey Madison Has a Twin Brother That the Internet Is Obsessed With Mikey Madison thanked her twin brother during her Oscar speech, but who is he? By Joseph Allen Published March 3 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2025 Oscars are now in the books, and the night's biggest winner was undoubtedly Anora. The movie took home five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for its lead, Mikey Madison. Mikey's victory was something of a surprise, but one that cements her as a definitive rising star.

Following Mikey's Oscar victory, though, many wanted to learn more about her family and specifically about her twin brother. Here's what we know about him, and about the internet's quest to find a photo of him.

Who is Mikey Madison's twin brother?

Mikey is one of five siblings, and she has a twin brother, Miles. In spite of the fact that she now has a freakin' Oscar, though, photos of Mikey's family are still relatively hard to come by. Now that she's an Oscar winner, though, it seems like Miles might stop pretending that the two of them aren't actually siblings.

"I was always the weird horse girl, and I think at some point I grew into myself a little bit more," she told W Magazine. "People started to think that I wasn't, like, weird. My twin brother would pretend that we weren't siblings. People would be like on the last day of school, 'Miles, why would you be getting into [Mikey's] car with her?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, she's my sister.'"

Although the internet is hot on the trail of a picture of Miles, the reason seems to be simply that some are curious whether he and Mikey look similar. While they undoubtedly do because they're siblings, there's no such thing as identical twins of opposite genders. We still don't have any verifiable pictures of him, and it seems like that's at least partially on purpose. Mikey is an Oscar-winner, but she's just 25 years old, and she has not been an actor for that long.

'Anora' is not the most family-friendly movie.

Because she is still so new to A-list stardom, Mikey hasn't shared many details about her family life. In speaking with USA Today, though, she did say that she was a little scared to show them Anora, in which she plays a sex worker caught up in a whirlwind romance. "I was nervous about my family seeing it because you want them to like your work," she explained. "My twin is my closest friend, so I was able to ask him, 'Did you like it? Do you think I’m a good actor?'"

"It’s embarrassing to even admit that, but he was speechless when he saw it for the first time. He was like, 'Mikey, I didn’t see you at all; I just saw the character.' Coming from him, that was really special to hear," she added.