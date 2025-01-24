Why Is ‘Emilia Pérez’ Getting Awards? The Film’s Success and Controversy Explained Some Netflix subscribers admitted they thought 'Emilia Pérez' getting so many nominations was a joke. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 24 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ve probably seen people asking the same question: Why is Emilia Pérez getting so many awards? The Netflix film has stormed through the 2025 awards season, racking up major wins — including 13 Oscar nominations, the most for any non-English-language film ever. The spotlight on this controversial film has everyone baffled.

Reddit, TikTok, and other online platforms are filled with posts from people wondering how Emilia Pérez became one of the biggest films of the year. Some are confused because they hadn’t even heard of it before the nominations. Others are questioning whether it deserves all this recognition — or if something else is at play. So, what’s behind this movie’s massive awards haul? Furthermore, why is the internet spiraling over it?

Why is ‘Emilia Pérez’ getting awards? Social media can’t believe it

The 2025 Oscar nominations dropped and everyone is buzzing. Emilia Pérez shockingly came out on top with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, and Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. The reaction online? Pure shock. A thread on Reddit summed up what everyone was thinking: "What’s up with Emilia Pérez getting 13 Oscar nominations? I haven’t heard anyone talk about this movie." Another user added, "I had to Google this. I thought it was a joke at first."

Even in the Oscars subreddit — where film buffs track every awards race — people were stunned. One thread simply titled "My reaction when Emilia Pérez got 13 nominations" was filled with memes of pure disbelief. Someone else asked, "How did this film go from barely on the radar to leading the Oscars?!"

The surprise isn’t just from casual moviegoers. Even critics and industry insiders weren’t expecting Emilia Pérez to dominate like this. The Hollywood Reporter’s analysis of the 2025 nominations suggests the film wasn’t considered a major Oscar frontrunner, making its awards-season sweep even more confusing.

So, why did the film get nominated for so many awards?

Now that the film is officially one of the most nominated at the 2025 Oscars, the big question is: Why? Depending on who you ask, the answers are all over the place.

Some believe the film’s awards success comes from its bold, unconventional story. It follows a Mexican cartel leader who transitions genders to escape a life of crime. It blends crime drama, musical elements, and social themes in a way that stands out. Others point to Karla Sofía Gascón’s historic performance — she’s the first openly trans woman to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, making her nomination a landmark moment in awards history.

Because of the wildfires that spread across Los Angeles when voting for the 2025 nominations took place, The Hollywood Reporter notes there were a lot fewer people voting than in a normal year. So, some are speculating the film may have snagged so many nominations because of how many people didn’t vote.

The controversy surrounding the film is part of why it is such a hot topic.

For every person celebrating Emilia Pérez, there’s someone questioning whether it actually deserves this level of recognition. A lot of the debate comes down to how it portrays trans identity and Mexican culture, with some arguing that it leans on stereotypes instead of authentic representation. While Karla’s nomination is groundbreaking, some critics feel the film itself doesn’t handle trans themes properly.

Then, there’s the Selena Gomez factor. She plays a lawyer in the film, but had to learn Spanish for the role, which has rubbed some people the wrong way. In a Reddit thread, one user pointed out, "It’s frustrating to see Hollywood continue to cast big names over native Spanish-speaking actors when there are so many talented Latina actresses who could have played this role."

Finally, there’s the ever-present Hollywood politics. Some people believe Emilia Pérez’s success is an overcorrection — an attempt by the Academy to appear progressive rather than a reflection of the film’s actual quality. Vox even compared it to past Oscar winners like Green Book and Crash, movies that won big despite controversy over how they handled social issues.

Does the film deserve all this attention?