Here's a Unique Circle of Stars Who Have Won Both a Razzie and an Oscar Winning an Oscar is a big deal, winning a Razzie is embarassing — but who in Hollywood has won both? By Alizabeth Swain Mar. 11 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

In the glamorous yet unpredictable world of Hollywood, achieving an Oscar is often seen as the pinnacle of success, symbolizing peer recognition for outstanding work in the film industry. Conversely, winning a Razzie Award can represent a less flattering acknowledgment, highlighting what are considered the year's worst cinematic efforts.

Fascinatingly, there exists a unique circle of talent that spans this spectrum of acclaim and critique. These are the exceptional individuals who have won both a Razzie and an Oscar, embodying the highs and lows of a career in entertainment.

But, who has won a Razzie and an Oscar? From iconic actors like Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio to visionary directors such as Mel Gibson, the list of those who have received both accolades is as surprising as it is illustrious.

Who has won both a Razzie and an Oscar?

The intersection of critical acclaim and playful critique in the film industry is vividly illustrated by a unique group of talented individuals who have both an Oscar and a Razzie to their name. Here are some notable examples:

Sandra Bullock : Won an Oscar for Best Actress for The Blind Side and a Razzie for Worst Actress for All About Steve in the same year.

: Won an Oscar for Best Actress for The Blind Side and a Razzie for Worst Actress for All About Steve in the same year. Halle Berry: Received an Oscar for Best Actress for Monster's Ball and a Razzie for Worst Actress for Catwoman.

Al Pacino : An acclaimed actor who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Scent of a Woman and a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actor for Jack and Jill.

: An acclaimed actor who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Scent of a Woman and a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actor for Jack and Jill. Laurence Olivier: Esteemed for his work in theater and film, he won an Oscar for Best Actor for Hamlet 1948 but was later nominated for a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actor in The Jazz Singer.

Tom Hanks: An actor beloved for his dynamic range and everyman appeal, Tom has received Oscars for his roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. Despite his acclaimed career, Tom is not immune to criticism. He won a Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actor in Elvis.

Jared Leto: Known for his method acting and intense dedication to his roles, traits that earned him an Oscar for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. However, his portrayal in Morbius led to a Razzie.

Ben Affleck : Won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting in 1997 and Best Picture for Argo in 2012. Additionally, he received a Razzie for Worst Actor for Gigli in 2003, but also earned a Razzie Redeemer Award.

: Won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting in 1997 and Best Picture for Argo in 2012. Additionally, he received a Razzie for Worst Actor for Gigli in 2003, but also earned a Razzie Redeemer Award. Leonardo DiCaprio: After finally winning an Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant, he did win a Razzie for The Man in the Iron Mask.

Kevin Costner : Won Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for Dances with Wolves in 1990. However, he was also awarded the Razzie for Worst Director for The Postman in 1997.

: Won Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for Dances with Wolves in 1990. However, he was also awarded the Razzie for Worst Director for The Postman in 1997. Prince : Won Best Original Song Score for Purple Rain and won a Razzie for Worst Action in Under the Cherry Moon.

: Won Best Original Song Score for Purple Rain and won a Razzie for Worst Action in Under the Cherry Moon. Mel Gibson: He was recognized with Oscars for Braveheart, including Best Picture and Best Director. He received Razzies for Worst Supporting Actor in Daddy's Home 2.

The best Razzie acceptance speeches (in our opinion).

Unlike the Oscars, where acceptance speeches are often tearful and heartfelt, Razzie speeches are a unique blend of self-deprecation, humor, and sometimes, outright glee. Here are some of the most memorable Razzie acceptance speeches that turned potential embarrassment into golden moments of comedy and grace.

According to Rolling Stone, Halle Berry's acceptance of the Worst Actress Razzie for her role in Catwoman is legendary. Holding her Oscar for "Monster's Ball" in one hand and her Razzie in the other, Halle delivered a speech dripping with irony and humor. She thanked Warner Bros. for putting her in "that godawful movie" and playfully mocked her own performance. Her willingness to laugh at herself endeared her to fans and critics alike