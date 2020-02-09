We All Knew 'Cats' Was Gonna Be Terrible, so Its 2020 Razzies Sweep Is No Surprise

When it was announced that the strange Broadway musical phenomenon, Cats was going to be turned into a major motion picture in 2019, everyone knew it was probably going to bomb. There's no explanation for why the feline-focused play ever became a smash success. It's one of those things, like Alf, that no one can really express why it was as cherished as it was.

But here we are, months after the film's release — and it's sweeping up the 2020 Razzies like we knew it would.