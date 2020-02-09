We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jon-jones-dominick-reyes-ufc-247-james-krause-1581192790194.png
Source: Instagram

James Krause Steps in Last Minute to Save Match on Epic Jon Jones UFC 247 Card

By

The world of mixed martial arts is a finicky one. Fighters who seemed nigh unstoppable immediately are cast aside by fair weather fans the second they lose. Even fighting styles change as the sport evolves and different teams and pugilists come up with new techniques and strategies that define particular chunks of time and are often devised under strenuous training regimens — ones that make fighters more susceptible to injuries. Which pushes UFC replacements like James Krause in the limelight.

It seems like more than any other sport, MMA yields a higher number of fighter injuries that cause combatants to pull out of fights. The upcoming match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been booked four times before, with each of the fighters pulling out two times apiece. It's not uncommon for titles to be pulled from fighters due to inactivity, too. Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has a history of hand injuries that kept him on the sidelines for years at a time.