"Kindest Thing Anyone's Ever Done for Me" — Woman Gushes Over Mother-In-Law's Postpartum Gift

A new mom uploaded a social media post dedicated to the gratitude she has toward her mother-in-law for the "disgustingly kind and helpful" postpartum gesture she made. In the clip, TikTok user Bonbon (@hiringinthemailroom) begins her video by speaking into the camera, sharing that a few days after she gave birth, her friends and family wanted to come over to visit her baby.

While the thought of having those closest to you come over for a visit is great, Bonbon wasn't feeling her best after just going through labor. Further compounding these woes, she says, is that she didn't have any clothes to wear that "made [her] feel like a human being."

She added that she wasn't comfortable with the thought of having guests in her home while she wore pajamas. "That's all that I was wearing because, what else do you wear?" she asked her viewers. Upon hearing that they were going to have guests, she started crying to her husband.

@hiringinthemailroom You’re in for a doozie on this one let me tell ya. My mother in law is something else. God loves her, and so do I! **Disclaimer: I’m pregnant with my second! This happened in Oct of 2024! ** ♬ original sound - Bonbon Source: TikTok | @hiringinthemailroom

The new mom said that she had "nothing to wear" and that she thought she looked "disgusting" to her husband. And she doesn't remember if her significant other mentioned something to his mom, or she did herself, but her mother-in-law reached out to her the following day via text message.

It read: "What size do you wear?" At first, Bonbon didn't know what to say, remarking to her audience that she was the largest she's ever been in her life following her pregnancy. So she responded that she was a large or extra-large. And then, hours later, when she entered the living room, there were "Target bags lining my couch."

Source: TikTok | @hiringinthemailroom

"She makes it very clear to me. Very clear, that I can try this stuff on whenever I have a moment. Whenever I feel ready to try it on, I can. Whether it takes a few days or weeks, whatever," the mom says into the camera. Additionally, her mother-in-law told her to put any of the items that she doesn't want to the side, and that she would take it upon herself to return them.

Bonbon said that it took her a few days to try the clothes on because she "had to cry for a few days about how nice that was." When she finally got to looking inside of the bags, she was stunned to see that her mother-in-law had purchased her "multiple sizes of everything."

Source: TikTok | @hiringinthemailroom

On top of that, she noticed that her mother-in-law purchased her "every single breastfeeding bra, tank top, shirt, anything she could find that had a clip ... in multiple sizes." Her thoughtfulness didn't stop there, either. Bonbon said that her mother-in-law also decided to purchase "matching sets" of clothes.

The pants she selected went with "zip-up sweaters" that the TikToker could wear as a new, breastfeeding mom. She went on: "So I kept the pants in two different sizes, because I didn't know what was gonna happen. I was hoping I was gonna be able to fit into them larges, you know? Yeah, I kept one sweater of each color," Bonbon adds, mentioning that her mother-in-law bought the same set of clothing "in multiple colors."

Source: TikTok | @hiringinthemailroom

After making her picks, she gave her mother-in-law the clothes she wasn't going to wear to return. Again, Bonbon expressed just how stunned she was at her husband's mom's kindness. "I felt so good, I felt so cute when people came over ... that's pushing it ... I felt put together. I felt like, I showered and then I put an actual piece of clothing on my body," she said with a beaming smile.

As opposed to feeling like she was "disgusting" after taking a shower because she just went right back into her pajamas. Toward the end of her story, the new mom called the act "the kindest thing anyone's ever done for" her."It's super nice. And whenever I have the funds to do that for somebody else I will. I don't care if you want it or not, that's happening," she said

Source: TikTok | @hiringinthemailroom

Commenters who saw her video were equally impressed with her mother-in-law's altruism. One fellow mother penned: "Girl you RICH rich. I’m so glad you got clothes that fit! It’s so hard to feel human after having a baby, let alone feel good and put together," they wrote.

Another also gushed about how much they appreciated the mother-in-law's benevolence. "May your MIL always get green lights, her pillow be cool on both sides, always get a front parking spot and her hot coffee never gets cold."

Source: TikTok | @hiringinthemailroom