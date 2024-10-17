Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “I Miss People Having Secrets” — Mom Torched for Letting Dirty Diapers Collect Around Her House "This is absolutely not relatable." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 17 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @nursehannahbh

Hannah (@nursehannahbh) has a rather unconventional approach when it comes to collecting and throwing away her baby's used diapers. She allows them to collect around her house and, at the end of the day, she instead puts them all in a plastic bag and throws them away in a dumpster. The comments section of her video featured a lot of folks who were divided about her methodology.

"Let's pick up all the dirty diapers I have lying around my house right now," the TikToker says into the camera of her video. "I kid you not my guess is probably 15. I don't own a diaper pail or a diaper genie or whatever they're called. They tend to get thrown around my house and I just collect them in a bag at the end of the day," she says to her viewers.

Hannah continues, "And take them out to the dumpster, so I've been solo parenting the last 24 hours so we're gonna see how many dirty diapers we have just lying around with two kids." Her video then cuts to her grabbing a plastic bag and fanning it out to open it up wider. "I promise you I'm not even exaggerating, this has only been 24 hours."

Next, her video then cuts to a few diapers laid out on a piece of furniture in the living room. "So I'm counting just four diapers right here on the coffee table." She then grabs one of the soiled nappies and tosses it into the plastic bag. "Found another one right behind the couch," the mom says, further documenting her gross Easter Egg hunt.

"Oh, found two more," she says, recording her clean-up process. The mom then leans down to pick it up as even more dirty diapers are placed inside of her plastic bag. The video then switches from her moving about her house to her face as she speaks into the camera.

"So far that's what seven diapers I'm pretty sure that's just down here in like the kitchen, living room area. Let's go upstairs," she says as she walks to the upper portion of her home. "I already know this is going to be so bad," she says as she walks up the carpeted stairwell.

Source: TikTok | @nursehannahbh

At the top of the landing, there are three dirty diapers and they're just chilling on the floor. She picks them up as if she's doing roadside community service, but with poop and pee. "8...9...10 diapers," she says, giving a total count as they go into the bag.

"And into the bedroom this is the corner of what my side of the bed looks like at night it's embarrassing I know," she says. There's a collection of several filled and wrapped diapers on the floor.

She begins picking them up as she counts, adding them to the grand total of diapers. "One, two, three, four, five, six, seven," she says. At the end of the video, she holds up the full plastic shopping bag of dirty diapers.

Source: TikTok | @nursehannahbh

"I think If I counted right that's 17 diapers lying around my house. No wonder my house freaking stinks right now," she says, commenting on the fact that there were 17 poop grenades scattered around her domicile.

Tons of TikTokers criticized the mother's approach to cleanliness and caring for her child. One of the top comments simply reads: "This is absolutely not relatable." There was another person who said that having a specialized container used for holding diapers isn't a necessity when it comes to putting away diapers.

"You don’t need a diaper genie to throw away diapers! Hope this helps!" However, there were others who offered up words of encouragement to Hannah, like this one person who thought that the little piles of s--- around her home were a testament to her love for her child.

Source: TikTok | @nursehannahbh

"That's 17 times your sweet babies were prioritized over your house. It’s 17 times your sweet babies were cleaned and felt comfort and loved. Being a mom is hard. You got this momma!"

Another said that the hatred formed between people critiquing parenting techniques has become too vitriolic. "Someone made a video about this that said, "When did the village become a civil war' and that’s 100% the truth in these comments."