Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her "Sole Job" on the ‘Enola Holmes 3’ Set Had Nothing to Do With Acting Millie Bobby Brown opens up about the grueling Malta heat while filming 'Enola Holmes 3'. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 2 2026, 4:25 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The greatest challenge Millie Bobby Brown faced while filming her latest project had absolutely nothing to do with solving mysteries. It was the heat.

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Brown, 22, revealed that shooting the third installment of Netflix’s Enola Holmes franchise on location in Malta came with one major obstacle: the weather. She shared the behind-the-scenes struggle during a June 24 conversation at 92NY for Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, which released the episode on June 29.

Source: MEGA

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“It was hot,” she said. “And being in that clothing, not Malta-friendly.”

The ‘Serious Sit-Down’ with 'Enola Holmes 3' Production

The Enola Holmes 3 sequel traded the franchise’s signature fog-draped London settings for a Mediterranean backdrop, and Brown said she felt personally responsible for the wellbeing of everyone on set.

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“I had to have like a serious sit-down with the production about bringing in more fans and air conditioning tents for the crew. My sole job for two months was keeping the crew and cast cool. I just thought about it every single night. Jake was like, ‘Millie’–I was like, everyone needs to be cool. Like, it is too hot. And I would walk around being like SPF, SPF, SPF,” she said.

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The heat also affected her ability to perform. "Malta was amazing, but it was very hot. And an added element of that is you're hot, so you can't focus," she added.

Brown said the experience mirrors what she went through filming Stranger Things Season 4 in New Mexico, and reflects a broader disconnect between what viewers see on screen and what actors actually endure.

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“When I filmed Stranger Things season 4 in New Mexico, we were filming in the desert, you know, and I'm trying to focus, but I can't keep my eyes open because the sun and the sand was so bright. And you, as a viewer, are enjoying it. You're like, ah, and I'm just sat there like I remember how painful that was to film,” she said.

“There are so many added environment-like issues that you can face on a set that you'd never think to an audience's eye, sweat dripping down my body.”

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Brown also discussed stepping back from personally managing her social media presence, a decision she made after finding the pressure unsustainable given her large online following. After deleting TikTok in 2021 following online harassment, she eventually hired a professional to manage her remaining accounts.

"Somebody who is an expert in social media who knows what they're doing, who that's literally what they went to school for, right? And I am like, 'You take care of it,'" she explained.

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Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi adopted a daughter, Luna, in late 2024. She said she is intentional about limiting her daughter's screen time, though she has made one exception.