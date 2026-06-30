Millie Bobby Brown Shares Why Working with Husband Jake Bongiovi on 'Enola Holmes 3' Was a "Dream Come True" "It’s a dream come true being able to work with your husband," Millie Bobby Brown said in a recent interview with Extra. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated June 30 2026, 7:59 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

"It’s a dream come true being able to work with your husband," Millie Bobby Brown said in a recent interview with Extra.

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Source: MEGA

Sitting alongside co-star Louis Partridge to discuss the upcoming film Enola Holmes 3, Brown opened up about bringing her husband, Jake Bongiovi, onto the project as an executive producer.

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"For Him to Pair Up and Do This with Me Meant the World”

Brown described Bongiovi as a "born producer" and a true "film fanatic" who grew up immersed in cinema and brought real creative instincts to the production. "For him to pair up and do this with me meant the world," she added, emphasizing that despite his busy schedule, Bongiovi brought immense value to the production.

“He’s working on a thousand other things—but for him to pair up and do this with me meant the world. So, he brought so much to the table,” she added.

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Earlier, speaking separately about Bongiovi's work on the film, Brown had praised his creative contributions. "He is a magical person, and I actually learned so much from him creatively. He has so many great ideas, and yeah, I adore working with him," she told Access Hollywood at the premiere.

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“Everything and Nothing Feels Like It's Changed”

Brown and Partridge also reflected on a friendship that has outlasted the franchise's growing pains. "Everything and nothing feels like it's changed, to be fair," Partridge said during the joint interview.

Looking back at how much life has shifted since the first Enola Holmes film premiered in 2020, he noted that while the world around them keeps evolving, including no longer feeling like the youngest person in the room, his dynamic with Brown has stayed exactly the same.

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Brown agreed. She said being around Partridge instantly transports her back to the start of the franchise. "I immediately turn into the 15-year-old girl again, just, like, following him around laughing at everything," she said, calling it a luxury to simply spend the day on set with a close friend.

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Brown also spoke about her bond with Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, who attended her New York City premiere. She called him her "best friend," noting that the two have known each other since they were children working on Stranger Things together. Given how long they've been in each other's lives, she said his presence at the premiere didn't feel like a special reunion so much as business as usual.

Enola Holmes 3 premieres on July 1 on Netflix and takes viewers to Malta. Ditching her bridal veils for a loaded weapon, Enola (Brown) abandons her wedding preparations to embark on a rescue mission, facing down armed adversaries as she searches for her missing brother, Sherlock.