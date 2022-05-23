Misty Griffin from 'Sins of the Amish' Details Abuse That Led to Her Leaving the Religion (EXCLUSIVE)

One of Misty's books is a memoir, but she has written novels as well. And although she is no longer part of the Amish, until 2005 when she left, Misty had spent years heavily ingrained in the culture that shuns technology and keeps mostly to itself.

Misty even reveals in Peacock's Sins of the Amish that local police where she lived in Washington state viewed the Amish as having their own governing laws.