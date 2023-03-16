Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram/@iamjeffthomas Model Jeff Thomas Dies at 35 — What Was His Cause of Death? By Anna Garrison Mar. 16 2023, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Model Jeff Thomas, the founder and director of artist consulting agency One Popsicle, has died at 35. Jeff was best known for commercial modeling and later underwear modeling, as showcased on his social media pages. His death was confirmed by Miami law enforcement and first reported by TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans and friends of Jeff grieve his sudden, unexpected loss, prompting many to know: what was Jeff Thomas's cause of death? Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

What was model Jeff Thomas's cause of death?

A spokesperson from the Miami Police Department spoke with People and reported that officers discovered Jeff's body in a Miami apartment complex on March 8, 2023. The case is still open, but the officer said that Jeff died "by apparent suicide." However, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner told People that the official cause of death has not been determined.

Jeff's brother, Skylar Ray Thomas, posted a statement from the Thomas family on Facebook: "It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of my brother, Jeff on Wednesday, March 8th. As you have followed through the years, Jeff traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. What you may not know, is Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing."

Article continues below advertisement

The statement continued, "As a family, we hope that Jeff's passing can serve as a reminder of the importance of seeking help for mental health and addiction issues. We also ask that you honor or celebrate him respectfully in social media and encourage anyone who may be struggling to reach out for support, and to know that they are not alone in their struggles."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff's final Instagram post was March 8, 2023, and featured him in Miami by a pool. "A cold plunge a day keeps the doctor away," he captioned the photo, also attaching the hashtag "mental health."

In response, many grieving friends and family members have written obituaries under the post, including Jeff's former agent Gerald Frankowski. He wrote, "It was a pleasure to have been your agent. You did everything you needed to do to succeed in the biz. Frustrating at times but I knew your goals and your passion to get there. More important was the friendship we developed afterwards. Your heart was always in the right place. RIP."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff is survived by his parents, his siblings, and other relatives. Skylar also noted that the family was currently planning a memorial service for Jeff, with details to be announced.