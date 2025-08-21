Mom Discovers Creepy Messages Written on Daughter’s Easter Dress “Want to have an Easter Egg Hunt under the covers?” And that's not the worst one! By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 21 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@heatherbrown400

A mom is going viral on TikTok, not for sharing convenient parenting hacks or funny stories about the random things her child says, but for a specific Easter-themed dress she bought from an online boutique. The dress, clearly designed for a baby, features three little bunnies at the top and, along the bottom, multiple squares each with cute little drawings of chicks, Easter eggs, and more bunnies. They each also contain a quote.

Article continues below advertisement

At first glance, it looks harmless: just cute, kid-friendly Easter messages. But when the mom finally decided to read the quotes closely, she realized just how unsettling, and even sexual, some of them sounded. Sit tight, because you’re going to want to hear all about this one and how the online store responded.

A mom found creepy messages written on her daughter's Easter dress.

TikToker Heather Brown (@heatherbrown400) is the mom we can credit for bringing this horrid Easter bunny dress to everyone’s attention, and for reminding parents why we should probably be more vigilant when buying even something as simple as a dress for our kids.

Article continues below advertisement

There are, unfortunately, some sick people out in the world who find sneaky ways to slip inappropriate things into children’s products. Who remembers the Little Mermaid VHS cover or the inappropriate baby toy record player that replaced kitty with P---y? Just because something is marketed for kids doesn’t automatically mean it’s appropriate.

Article continues below advertisement

Case in point is the highly controversial (and now viral) baby Easter dress Heather shared on TikTok. She explained that while her daughter was napping, she decided to read the quotes printed on the dress. The very first one she came across instantly raised every red flag she had. Nestled between two colorful Easter eggs, it read: “Want to have an Easter Egg Hunt under the covers?”

And it only got worse from there. Another square read: “This coupon entitles you to 1 free Peep Show!” Then came: “Let’s pretend we’re rabbits and do whatever comes naturally.” But perhaps the most disturbing one of all said: “My Tulips want to be on your Tulips.” Next to the first “Tulips,” there even seemed to be a clarification in parenthesis, “two lips,” though it’s hard to make out (no pun intended).

Article continues below advertisement

Heather kept going, sharing even more disturbing quotes, including: “I’ll nibble your ears if you nibble mine.” and “You’ve bean the best husband and friend a girl could ever ask for,” which sat beside some jelly beans images.

Article continues below advertisement

That last one seemed to give away the true intention behind these captions. One commenter suggested the designs looked like “cutesy cut-out coupons for her husband,” and guessed that some company had “stolen them off Pinterest to use as a fabric pattern.” Honestly, that sounds pretty spot on.

Since the creep factor for this dress hit an all-time high, Heather revealed in the comments that it came from an online boutique called Lele & Co. Naturally, the owner caught wind of the controversy and released a statement on their website. The Easter dress has since been removed from their inventory (and website).

Article continues below advertisement

The store owner behind the viral creepy kids’ Easter dress has responded to the controversy.

After learning that the Easter dress Heather bought from Lele & Co had gone viral for all the wrong reasons, the store owner issued a statement on their website: “I would like to express my deepest apologies for the inappropriate text found on one of the clothing items sold in my store. This particular piece was a resale item from a vendor, and regrettably, I did not catch the offensive wording before it was listed.”

Article continues below advertisement

They added that the item was removed from their site and socials and that the remaining stock had been “destroyed.” You can read their full message below.