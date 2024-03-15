Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Man Spends $9,000 on Gender Reveal Party, Only for Mother-In-Law to Ruin It Last Second "Get the police to check security video in order to press charges for the 9k someone cost you..pull the tapes!!" By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 15 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @candacenysm

A man believes his vengeful mother may've ruined his wife's $9,000 gender reveal party by pulling a fire alarm seconds before the baby's sex was revealed. Wesley, one-half of the TikTok couple @candacenysm, hopped on camera to reveal the particulars of the story and let his followers know exactly what went down.

The TikToker begins his video by stating that his wife is livid at his mom because she "ruined" their $9,000 gender reveal. He explains why this most recent gender reveal mattered so much to him and his wife: when they had their first kid his "job was just taking off" and he didn't have a ton of cash to put towards the celebration.

But they saw their second baby as a chance to have a gender reveal party and go all out with it, calling his significant other "the best mom in the world" and that he wanted to throw her the "best gender reveal" party he could think of. He added that Candace, his wife was planning the party and that he was just going to write the check for the whole thing.

Wesley says that because Candace's family is out of state and won't be able to attend the gender reveal party, they thought it'd be a good idea to reach out to them and see if they still wanted to be involved in the planning process — which is something Candace and her sisters were taking charge of.

After they made that decision, Wesley says that his mom offered her party planning services for the gender reveal, but Candace gave her the old "thanks, but no thanks" stating that she and her sisters had everything under control. It's at this point, that Wesley speculates that his mother started to get offended as she asked in a back-and-forth text about planning the gender reveal, she asked if she was going "to get paid" for her assistance.

Source: TikTok | @candacenysm

"Why would you need to get paid to help?" Candace asked Wesley's mother, who angrily replied, "I'm not your f----- maid." Wesley said that he wasn't privy to this text conversation initially, stating that he was in another room when Candace was texting his mother, and said that he popped up out of his chair when he saw her come into his room with tears streaming down her face.

"There is a grand total of zero people that is ever going to cuss out my wife," Wesley says into the camera, stating that there's no one in the world who is allowed to smack talk his significant other. Making his stance very clear to his mom in a "10 seconds long" phone call, he told his mother that she isn't allowed to come to the gender reveal party anymore and that she has no right to speak to his wife that way.

Wesley then proceeded to "block" his mother, which he says was a "temporary" measure to take just until the gender reveal was over, giving everyone a chance to let cooler heads prevail and keep his mother from showing up to the celebration.

Source: TikTok | @candacenysm

The TikToker says that his mother was immediately apologetic and reached out to him several times from the time he made the phone call all the way up to the day of the gender reveal celebration.

Every time she would call he says that he would politely tell her that she ultimately crossed a line and that she wouldn't be allowed to attend the party. She even phoned him up on the day that the party was happening where she, again, expressed her regret in lashing out at his wife stating that she didn't want to miss it and would love for the chance to show up and celebrate the day with everyone.

Upon hearing that her son would not be allowing her to show up to the gender reveal party, she replied with saying, "Okay, I have no choice then," which sounds like the kind of ominous thing a villain would say, making a $9,000 announcement of the type of chromosome one's baby is going to have feel more akin to the coronation of a new king.

Source: TikTok | @candacenysm

Wesley said that he quickly compartmentalized what his mother said and went along with throwing the rest of the gender reveal party — he's tending to guests and watching people enjoy all of the snacks and food he and his wife set up, including the bouncy house they put together for guests who brought their kids.

Around 30 minutes out from the moment Wesley and his wife are going to reveal the gender of their baby, she turns to him and asks if he wants to reach out to his mom and invite her over for the reveal part. Wesley says that this request simply highlights how good of a person his wife is, demonstrating she holds no enmity towards his mother at all.

He then texts his mom, who replies that she'll be at the party, but then, it's at this time, that things start to get kind of strange. Wesley states that his mother doesn't show up in the 25 minute time frame he originally gave her for the gender reveal.

Source: TikTok | @candacenysm

Instead of postponing the 60-second video countdown for the gender reveal, which culminates in confetti cannons blowing out the corresponding colors meant to reveal the gender of their child, they decided to go along with it as his mom didn't show up.

As the countdown's going down, at second 13, all of a sudden, a fire alarm sounds off in the building, with the sprinklers coming down, washing everyone out and forcing them to evacuate the building.

Wesley describes a scene that is sheer pandemonium and after everyone poured outside, he clocks his mother sitting on the curb, smoking a cigarette. Leading him to believe that she must've done something to trigger the alarm.

Source: TikTok | @candacenysm

Wesley's wife, seeing his mom enjoying her stogie immediately thinks that his mom was the one who triggered the alarm, and asks her hubby if they want to go over there and confront her about it. So they did, but his mom vehemently denied the entire thing, stating that she just showed up to the event and was outside smoking when everything went down.

Wesley did notice, however, that his mom's pant legs were wet, leading him to believe that she was indoors once the sprinklers were triggered. As a result, his wife wants his mom cut off from their lives for good — he thinks it's more than plausible that she could've set the alarms off, considering the text she sent beforehand and all of the other evidence he delineated in his clip.