MonkeyTilt CEO Sam Kiki Says 99% of Startup Casinos Are 'Freerolling Their Customers' — Here's How He's Doing It Differently Kiki revealed the company has now raised more than $80 million from investors. By Distractify Staff Published May 7 2026, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Ruthless Media

Most online gambling operators won't tell you what they can actually afford to pay out. Sam Kiki just decided to put it in writing.

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On Tuesday, May 5, the CEO of MonkeyTilt took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the entertainment and betting company had inked a new risk-sharing partnership with iBankroll — the iGaming liquidity platform that pioneered "Bankroll-as-a-Service." The deal will allow MonkeyTilt to offer the highest-ever limits in the space for VIPs across table games and slots: $1 million per round on blackjack and a $6 million max win on slot machines, with no daily withdrawal cap.

Source: Ruthless Media

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"What most people don't realize is 99% of these startup casinos do NOT HAVE A BANKROLL," Kiki wrote . "Some take $100K/hand action knowing they can't cover the downside. They're freerolling their customers. Ask your favorite casino what their daily withdrawal limit is. Then ask us. Hint: we don't have one."

The claim might sound like classic founder bravado, but it's grounded in real industry mechanics. Most online operators have to keep a significant portion of their balance sheet locked up just to guarantee payouts to big winners. That tied-up capital can't be spent on product, marketing, or growth — it's just sitting there, waiting on a winner who may never show. iBankroll absorbs that exposure, letting operators redeploy reserves toward expansion. The model has already onboarded partners like Hub88, Jackpot, Bet, Tequity, and InnovaPlay since debuting at SBC Summit Lisbon in late 2025.

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For MonkeyTilt, the timing tracks. Kiki revealed the company has now raised more than $80 million from investors, including Pantera Capital, Polychain, and PokerGO, up from the $51 million raised at the close of its Series A in November 2024.

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The announcement also previewed what's next: a collectibles vertical and "many more ways to play" rolling out before the end of summer. Kiki was also direct about where MonkeyTilt stands in the space, taking a clear shot at industry leader Stake. "We are not here to build a Stake clone like everyone else," he wrote. "We are building the first social-driven, everything platform for risk taking. The ultimate playground for speculation."

Source: Ruthless Media