TikTok Is Obsessed With Moon Phases — Here's How to Find Out What the Moon Looked Like the Day You Were Born

After 4.53 billion years, the moon is finally having a moment thanks to TikTok. And by moon, we're referring to Earth's one-and-only gigantic glistening satellite. (If you're from another planet and have questions about your moon(s), this article may not be for you).

The latest trend on TikTok involves researching what phase the moon was in on the day you were born. For example, maybe you were born on a date that had a full moon? Or a waning crescent?