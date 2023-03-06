Distractify
People Are Using the Moon Phase Trend on TikTok to Gauge Relationship Compatibility

Let's be real: TikTok trends can come and go in the blink of an eye. One minute, everyone's FYPs are filled with the latest (likely semi-dangerous) challenge and the next, folks are performing elaborate dance routines to a 30-second clip that's gone viral. They're fickle, and fun, and sometimes downright weird.

In March 2023, TikTok users were preoccupied with a moon phase trend that had them comparing the moon phase on their birthdate with that of their significant others. But what does it mean? And how do you participate, exactly? Let's take a closer look

What is the moon phase TikTok trend?

In early 2023, folks started creating TikTok videos comparing what the moon phase was on their date of birth with the moon phase on their significant other's date of birth. The idea was that if their moon phases together made up a full moon, then their compatibility was high. Some went as far as declaring them "soulmates."

On the flip side, if their moon phases did not align well, they were not compatible.

Of course, this is all for fun — so TikTok users didn't take the results too seriously. It's still an interesting trend to jump on.

But how, exactly, are people pulling off the moon phase TikTok trend? They did so using a specific CapCut template.

Moon phase TikTok trend: A step-by-step guide.

For those wanting to participate in the moon phase TikTok trend, @tristeeshae broke down the process step by step:

1) Download the CapCut app.

2) Tap "CapCut - Try this template" on this TikTok video.

3) Look up the moon phase for your birthdate and for the birthdate of the person with whom you're comparing yourself. Save the moon phase images to your phone. (@tristeeshae used photos from nineplanets.org.)

4) In the CapCut template, add the moon phase images you saved to your phone and the text (you and your partner's birthdates).

5) Click the button to go back into TikTok, and the audio will be added automatically. Post!

What do you think of the moon phase TikTok trend? Do you think it's a fun but inconsequential trend — or is there something truly cosmic happening here?

